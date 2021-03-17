5 Mistakes WWE shouldn't make at any cost at Fastlane 2021: Massive change to WrestleMania 37 match card?

This coming Sunday, WWE will present Fastlane 2021, the final pay-per-view on the Road to WrestleMania 37. With Fastlane taking place just three weeks before WrestleMania, the results of the matches on the show could have a massive impact on the final match card for The Showcase of Immortals next month.

So far, a total of five matches have been announced for WWE Fastlane 2021, including three championship matches and also an intergender match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss. With WrestleMania so close, there is no room for any errors for WWE.

Let's take a look at five massive mistakes WWE shouldn't make at any cost at Fastlane 2021 this Sunday. Comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Daniel Bryan becomes the new Universal Champion at WWE Fastlane 2021

#WWEFastlane And Roman Reigns vs Daniel bryan for the Universal championship this sunday at Fastlane pic.twitter.com/ULbYzJyiAL — rlop1234_Gaming (@ReneLop82721969) March 16, 2021

In what could possibly be the main event of WWE Fastlane 2021, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Daniel Bryan. This past week on Friday Night SmackDown, a massive stipulation was added to this match. Edge and Jey Uso will take on each other on this week's SmackDown and the winner will become the special guest enforcer for the Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane 2021.

In all likeliness, it will be Edge who goes on to become the special guest enforcer. Now, the winner of the 2021 Royal Rumble Edge has already chosen to face Roman Reigns for his title at WrestleMania 37. However, for the past few weeks, WWE has been teasing the addition of Daniel Bryan to the entire feud. That might lead to the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 37 becoming a triple threat, something that should not happen.

There is a possibility that WWE might consider Edge unintentionally causing Roman Reigns to lose the match and Daniel Bryan to become the new Universal Champion. This could ultimately lead to the triple threat at WrestleMania. However, WWE should not do this and keep the WrestleMania match a singles bout between Roman Reigns and Edge. Reigns has been the best thing on WWE's main roster in the last year and he deserves to enter WrestleMania as the Universal Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT