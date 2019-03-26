×
5 Mistakes WWE must not make at WrestleMania 35

Israel Lutete
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.28K   //    26 Mar 2019, 05:54 IST

With a few weeks left until WM35, hopefully, we won't see these acts unfold at the PPV
With a few weeks left until WM35, hopefully, we won't see these acts unfold at the PPV

The 35th edition of the biggest event in pro wrestling and sports entertainment, WrestleMania, is less than 2 weeks away and everyone is excited to be on the Road to WrestleMania. The Show of Shows only comes once a year, so WWE will try to give us a classic 'Mania that we will never forget.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news. 

There are several matches on the card that we are looking forward to the most, such as the triple threat Raw Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton vs AJ Styles, and although it's not confirmed yet, Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan.

WWE has made several booking mistakes in the past that changed things for the worst so in order to make this year's event one of the greatest in recent memory, WWE must avoid making these 5 mistakes at WrestleMania 35:

#5 Asuka losing the Smackdown Women's Championship


Oh, Asuka...
Oh, Asuka...

When Asuka first arrived on the main roster, she was portrayed as an unbeatable wrestler like in her days with NXT, and she became the winner of the inaugural women's Royal Rumble match. She went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34 in what was a streak vs title match.

Asuka lost the match, her streak and failed to capture the Smackdown Women's Championship. She walked out empty handed in last year's event, and let's hope WWE doesn't repeat the same thing this year. Asuka is currently the Smackdown Women's Champion, and she should stay that way for a while.

Not only does she not have a worthy WrestleMania opponent, but it looks like she's not being bothered about since everyone is more focused and interested in the Raw Women's Championship match; a match set to headline WrestleMania 35. WWE should not make the mistake of making Asuka drop her title at the Show of Shows, which will give her her second loss in a row at WWE's grandest event.

Also read: 5 Shocking twists WWE can pull-off at WrestleMania 35

Israel Lutete
ANALYST
Israel Lutete is a major pro-wrestling fan that enjoys reading and writing about WWE. He has kept WWE fans from all over the world informed and entertained with every piece of his writing that has left them craving for more!
