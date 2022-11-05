Another couple has been reunited in WWE. Fans were thrilled to learn that the talented Emma was potentially returning to the promotion last week, and she did end up making a big comeback during Friday Night SmackDown.

Upon her return, the former IMPACT Wrestling star unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey in an open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title. Despite the bittersweet feeling of a loss, fans were elated to see the recent rumors of her return come to fruition.

Her partner, SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss, was a vocal supporter of Emma's return to the company. He campaigned for it on social media, and Triple H ultimately brought her back in a big way with her bout against Ronda Rousey.

Now that the couple are working together in the same company, some fans are hoping to see the two team up at some stage. With many other male & female pairings in the company, both romantic and professional, who could Madcap Moss and Emma battle? Which opponents could make for the most intriguing matches?

Below are five mixed tag team matches for Emma and Madcap Moss in WWE.

#5. They could battle WWE NXT's Bron Breakker and Cora Jade

Bron Breakker is a standout on NXT. The two-time NXT Champion only debuted on the brand a little over a year ago, but he has already accomplished great success. The nephew of Hall of Famer Scott Steiner is an absolute unit and arguably the next big thing.

Cora Jade is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. With her heel persona, she's become one of the top female stars on the developmental brand and will likely be a future champion. She and Breakker began dating earlier this year.

While the couple are yet to be used on television together, Jade and Breakker will likely be paired up at some stage in the future. Whenever they do end up teaming up in a bout, a battle against Emma and Madcap Moss could be quite intriguing. Bron Breakker and Moss are both explosive, hard-hitting stud athletes, while Emma and CoraJade are extremely talented title contenders.

#4. Madcap Moss and Emma could wrestle Zelina Vega and Santos Escobar

Legado del Fantasma

Zelina Vega is a wrestling veteran of about twelve years. She wrestled all over the world before joining WWE in 2017. She initially served primarily as a manager but went on to have a successful in-ring career. Thus far, Vega has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, and she's the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament winner.

Santos Escobar is also a veteran of the industry with over twenty years of experience. Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2019, he's won the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship and formed Legado del Fantasma. Zelina joined the stable once they were moved to Friday Night SmackDown from NXT.

Now that Zelina and Escobar are united through Legado del Fantasma, the sky is the limit for both stars.

Given they're on the blue brand, they'll likely end up crossing paths with Emma and Madcap Moss sooner rather than later. If Escobar and Moss clash and Zelina Vega sticks her nose in the match, Emma may come out and save the day leading to a mixed-tag team match.

#3. They could wrestle Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Naomi has been wrestling in WWE and its developmental territories since 2009. She's a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, a former tag team champion, and the winner of the 2019 WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

Current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso is married to Naomi. The couple have teamed up together over a dozen times, including in the second season of WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Given their championship credentials, Uso and Naomi would make it a challenge for Emma and Madcap Moss.

Naomi, alongside Sasha Banks, walked out of World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year. There are rumors swirling of a potential return for Banks, which would likely indicate Naomi's return as well. If the former champion does return to the company, this bout may see the light of day.

#2. Emma and Madcap Moss could wrestle The Miz & Maryse

The Miz and Maryse

The Miz is one of the most decorated stars of all time. He's a two-time Grand Slam Champion, winning the world title twice and other belts on numerous occasions. The A-Lister has also headlined WWE WrestleMania, an honor very few have had bestowed upon them.

Maryse was a part of the WWE Diva Search and, despite not winning the competition, signed a developmental deal with the company. She was a standout in the women's division and even captured the Divas Championship twice. The Miz and Maryse were married in 2014.

While The Miz and Maryse are an experienced duo and have been a part of many feuds together, their win is hardly guaranteed. Madcap Moss may be able to outpower and outspeed The Miz, while Emma is likely more technically sound than the former champion. Moss and Emma could potentially shut The It Couple up.

#1. Moss and Emma could battle Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

Candice LeRae may be new to some fans who only watch RAW and SmackDown, but she's a veteran of the ring. She came up through the independent wrestling scene before eventually joining NXT, where she held the Women's Tag Team Titles.

LeRae has been married to Johnny Gargano since 2016. Like Candice, Johnny Wrestling is relatively new to WWE's main roster, but he's held titles all over the world. He is one of the most successful NXT stars of all time and is the first WWE NXT Triple Crown Champion.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs. Emma and Madcap Moss would be an extremely interesting match. Gargano and Moss are quite different in the ring, with the latter having a distinct power advantage. Both LeRae and Emma have a lot of global experience, so it would be intriguing to see how the two would match up.

Whichever team wins, both will likely be better competitors coming out of it.

Who do you think should face Emma and Madcap Moss in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

