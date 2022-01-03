5 Most anticipated matches of Wrestle Kingdom 16 

We are all going to lose some sleep in the next few days, professional wrestling fans. But Wrestle Kingdom promises you it will be totally worth it to do so.

The biggest show on the NJPW calendar, Wrestle Kingdom, is back on its traditional January 4 date despite the ongoing pandemic. For the first time, we will have three nights of Wrestle Kingdom. The event will include nine title matches, some emotional returns and two historic main events to determine the next IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Wrestle Kingdom 16 has matches which could prove to be among the very best matches of 2022. This will be three of the best days of professional wrestling if you add in the New Japan vs Pro Wrestling Noah Wrestle Kingdom show on January 8th.

As we prepare for an unbelievable three days of wrestling, let’s present the five most anticipated matches of Wrestle Kingdom 16. It is always hard to limit this annual list to just five matches over the two nights in the Tokyo Dome:

5. Katsuyori Shibata’s Return Match (Catch Wrestling Rules) - Wrestle Kingdom 16

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



The Return of the Wrestler



Live in English on NJPW World and FITE.



njpw1972.com/111813



#njpw #njwk16 January 4The Return of the WrestlerLive in English on NJPW World and FITE. January 4The Return of the WrestlerLive in English on NJPW World and FITE. njpw1972.com/111813#njpw #njwk16 https://t.co/UUEVZh04m8

This will be an emotional moment for Wrestle Kingdom and New Japan fans. At Sakura Genesis in 2017, Shibata lost his IWGP Heavyweight Championship match to Kazuchika Okada. After the match, he suffered a subdural hematoma, a potentially life-threatening medical emergency. He survived, but the emergency forced the great Katsuyori Shibata to retire from professional wrestling.

Shibata will return to the professional wrestling ring at Wrestle Kingdom after a nearly five-year absence. The match will be held under “Catch Wrestling Rules”, which means no strikes will be allowed in Shibata’s return match.

The other big question is who will Katsuyori Shibata be facing on January 4th? The element of a mystery opponent will just add to the excitement of seeing Shibata in a pro wrestling ring yet again.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell