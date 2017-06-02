5 most emotional moments in WWE history

These five memorable moments will stay in the hearts of WWE fans world over.

Being a WWE fan brings out a number of different feelings throughout the course of viewing it – sadness, anger, confusion and sometimes even joy. All of these emotions were felt during the five moments that we’re going to list here, which is something that proves just how impactful the business of professional wrestling can be.

There’s going to be a few death tributes on this list, which just goes to show how heartbreaking this industry can be sometimes. The amount of early passings from superstars both past and present really does make you think about the long-lasting effects of pro wrestling, and how hard it is to walk away from it.

Now back onto the list, which is sure to be controversial to many. There are many things that can lead a wrestling fan to the brink of an emotional breakdown, but there’s an argument to be made that nothing was able to evoke the kind of reaction that these five entries did. After all, there’s a reason why we’re still wrestling fans after all these years.

So with that being said, here are the five most emotional moments in WWE history.

#1 Savage & Elizabeth reunion

This one is more for the old school fans out there, with Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth’s reunion at WrestleMania 7 causing tears to flow from the rafters all the way down to the front row.

The whole scenario kicked off with Ultimate Warrior retiring Savage during their match, which was followed up by Sensational Sherri beating Macho Man.

Then, in one of the greatest moments in the history of the business, Elizabeth attacked Sherri before embracing Savage in front of thousands of cheering fans. They say that real men aren’t afraid to shed tears and show their emotion, and if that’s the case then there were millions of real men around the world on that night.