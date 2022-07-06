5 Most hated WWE Superstars of all-time

WWE has long been known for producing some of the toughest, roughest and meanest guys ever. And while there have been plenty of superheroes like Hulk Hogan and John Cena? There's been just as many dastardly villians.

Over time, names like The Iron Sheik, Curt Hennig and Randy Savage had some incredible runs, but others reached even greater heights of heeldom than they did.

With that being said? Take a look at five WWE Superstars who know how to get your fists clenched and your blood boiling.

#5 - Sgt Slaughter

Although he wasn't a heel for long, when Sarge turned on the United States and aligned himself with the hated Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein, it was a jaw-dropping move. Essentially, the real-life GI Joe had just become a turncoat. He would eventually cheat his way to a victory over Ultimate Warrior for the WWE Championship.

The heat this angle generated was so intense that not only did Slaughter receive death threats, some WWE arenas were rumored to have even received bomb threats.

The hatred grew so hot that WrestleMania VII was reportedly moved from the Los Angeles Coliseum to the LA Sports Arena due to security concerns. Slaughter would lose the WWF Title to Hulk Hogan and fade away before returning to a backstage role.

#4 - Bobby Heenan

The Brain will always be remembered for two things: Being the number one manager ever in sports entertainment. It is also being reviled by the WWE audience for a generation.

Although he's highly loved and respected today, the late great manager had a sharp wit and a bag full of dirty tricks. Bobby Heenan's ability to agitate the audience was priceless in many ways. He performed the most low-down tactics, then smiled in your face while he did it.

A dynamic orator, Heenan could literally anger you one minute and make you laugh the next. He was one of the most witty mic men ever, even through his later days as an announcer. That's why The Weasel makes this list.

#3 - Andre the Giant

Once one of the most beloved athletes in the world, Andre was known for being the promotion's gentle giant. That all changed, however, when he turned on his best friend Hulk Hogan. The behemoth ripped Hogan's shirt off and crucifix, quickly aligning with the hated Heenan. He then challenged the Hulkster to what became one of the biggest matches of all-time.

As everyone knows, Hogan would win their showdown with The Bodyslam Heard 'Round the World and a Big Legdrop. WrestleMania III instantly became the event that proved Vince McMahon and his promotion were truly on a global level.

However, it was the initial turn and the shockwaves that it sent through the world that set everything up. Perhaps if Andre hadn't already spent so many years being loved, it wouldn't have broken so many fans' hearts to see him turn heel.

#2 - Roddy Piper

The Rowdy Scot entered the promotion in the mid-80's with a kilt, a handful of bagpipes, and a snotty attitude. Coming off as an overgrown, petulant child, it didn't take long for Piper to gain the ire of the audience.

What came next was history in the making. When The Hot Rod finally crossed paths with Hogan, it was the spark that set off a huge wrestling boom. This culminated in Cyndi Lauper's involvement and the Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection. From there, Vince McMahon flew the promotion's rocket ship to galactic proportions.

The Hogan-Piper rivalry was a culminating factor in the promotion rising to become what the world was watching. As huge a star as The Hulkster was, Piper was at the same level - but for different reasons. His ability to be the fuel to that feud's fire is what lands Roddy Piper at number two on this list.

#1 - WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon

How can it be anyone else, other than the boss? Not only is Vince McMahon the best heel in WWE history, he might be the top bad guy of all-time, anywhere.

For years, we saw Vince McMahon as the mild-mannered announcer of the World Wrestling Federation. By the 90's, it was widely acknowledged that he was the company's owner, as well.

When the Attitude Era arrived, we saw the emergence of the evil owner McMahon. It was like catching lightning in a bottle, as he found a willing nemesis in disgruntled employee Steve Austin.

What followed next became a worldwide phenomenon and was the biggest factor in WWE winning the Monday Night Ratings War. All because Vince McMahon figured out that almost ANYBODY can hate is their boss.

