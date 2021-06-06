5 Most memorable moments from Braun Strowman's WWE career

WWE recently came to terms with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men, along with the likes of Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Buddy Murphy and more, was released by the company.

The departures of Braun Strowman and Aleister Black were definitely the ones that caught the fans by surprise. Especially, given that WWE has shown their faith in Strowman and also put the WWE Universal Championship on him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If I leave here tomorrow

Would you still remember me?

For I must be traveling on now

'Cause there's too many places I've got to see!!!! @Skynyrd pic.twitter.com/zkGvlRwkPi — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 5, 2021

During his tenure with the company, Braun Strowman achieved plenty of accomplishments. A former world champion, The Monster Among Men has also had numerous memorable moments in WWE, ever since he first appeared on television with The Wyatt Family.

Throughout the course of his 6-7 years in WWE, Braun Strowman gave the WWE Universe several iconic moments to cherish upon. With that being said, here are 5 of Braun Strowman's most memorable moments in WWE.

#5. Braun Strowman makes his debut with The Wyatt Family

Braun Strowman with The Wyatt Family

Braun Strowman made his main roster debut in 2015 with The Wyatt Family and on his first night, made a huge statement. Led by Bray Wyatt, Strowman and co. assaulted fan-favorites Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.

In his first televised match, Braun Strowman defeated Dean Ambrose via disqualification, and shortly afterward, the Black Sheep of The Wyatt Family secured a huge tag team victory for his team at Night of Champions.

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

At the pay-per-view, The Wyatts beat a trio of Ambrose, Reigns and Chris Jericho and it was Braun Strowman who got the job done for his team. Strowman made Y2J pass out to the lifting arm-triangle choke and got the victory for his team at the pay-per-view.

Not only was momentum in favor of The Wyatt Family but WWE made sure that Strowman got off to a great start on the main roster.

Right from the moment Braun Strowman made his debut, there was an aura about him that made him feel like a huge deal, and eventually, down the road, Strowman would turn out to be a huge asset for WWE.

Edited by Rohit Mishra