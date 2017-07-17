5 most shocking moments from Talking Smack

Before it was pulled off the air, it gave us some unbelievable moments.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jul 2017, 16:59 IST

Talking Smack made The Miz a star again

When the brand split first happened in 2016, one of the things that differentiated SmackDown from Raw was the unscripted and highly entertaining talk show that followed every episode of the blue brand.

Hosted by Renee Young and Daniel Bryan, Talking Smack became a mainstay of the WWE Universe and helped us experience our favourite superstars as we have never seen them. This was a vehicle for gimmick development, where characters showed a side to them that was lost inside the ring at times. For superstars such as The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Baron Corbin and even Jinder Mahal, this show was an outlet that allowed them to shine.

WWE pulled the plug on the show, suggesting that not enough people were watching it. Sports Illustrated published an article which suggested that Vince McMahon was unhappy with the show and that it 'did not serve the company’s best interests' with its unscripted format. We are inclined to believe the latter, as there were certain instances during the show where we gasped with regard to just how far the superstars pushed the envelope with certain shocking references. Here are the top 5 shocking incidents that we remember.

#5 Dolph Ziggler is headed to Japan?

English was never Shinsuke Nakamura’s strong suit, so having him on Talking Smack was probably never the best idea. Things then took a turn for the worse when Nakamura disclosed the fact that his opponent from Money in the Bank, Dolph Ziggler, was headed to Japan.

Nakamura was describing every one of his opponents from the Money in the Bank Ladder match when he let it slip that The Showoff was on his way to the land of the Rising Sun soon. Renee Young reacted with as much shock as we did and described it as ‘Breaking News’. Imagine how much Ziggler winced in the back. On the brighter side, how cool would Dolph Ziggler vs. Omega be?