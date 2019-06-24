5 most successful power couples in WWE history

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the newest power couple in WWE, whilst Edge and Lita dominated in 2006

Over the years of WWE history, there have been plenty of couples.

Though some were just for entertainment whilst others were from real life partnerships, these couples all shared the common goal of being successful inside the squared circle. Though many couples would only do so much together, there have been a select few that have risen to the top of their respective divisions thanks to their partner.

Here are the five most successful power couples in WWE history who proved that love conquers all.

#5: The Miz and Maryse

The It Couple have done plenty as individuals and together in WWE, including their own reality show.

Individually, The Miz and Maryse have had a lot of success.

The Miz is a Grand Slam winner and former WWE Champion, main eventing WrestleMania 27 in 2011.

Maryse, a former two-time WWE Divas Champion only recently returned to WWE in 2016, but did so in a major way, helping her real-life husband win the Intercontinental title on the RAW after Mania 32.

Since then, the pair have had great success on WWE TV as a couple, with Maryse often being the difference maker in many Miz matches.

Though they may have come up short at WrestleMania 33 against John Cena and Nikki Bella, the duo has bounced back nicely, getting their own reality show, Miz and Mrs, which was recently renewed for its second season.

Recently turning face, the duo have been embraced by the WWE Universe, as their show has allowed fans a personal glimpse into their lives, and get to see a new, friendlier side to both stars.

With a hit reality show and a second baby on the way, life is good for the A-listers.

