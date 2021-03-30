5 most underrated WrestleMania matches of all time

WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37, is right around the corner. Among many WWE fans, the joy of rewatching previous years' 'Mania's is tradition.

Rewatching old WrestleManias brings back great memories, forgotten moments, and, of course, underrated matches. WrestleMania's history overflows with fantastic events.

Everyone remembers Shawn Michaels diving off a ladder to splash Razor Ramon at WrestleMania 10 or The Undertaker and Triple H battling it out in their Hell in a Cell classic at 'Mania 28. But many overlooked and underrated matches have taken place at "wrestling's SuperBowl" over the years.

In this article, we look at five WrestleMania matches that, for some reason, are forgotten about, overlooked, and underrated.

#5 Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase - WrestleMania IV

Two of WWE's all-time greats clashed at WrestleMania IV

At WrestleMania IV, two of the best professional wrestlers to ever do it, Randy Savage and Ted DiBiase, went one-on-one in the main event for the vacant WWE Heavyweight Championship.

Their match concluded a tournament that ran throughout the show, which featured Jake Roberts, Rick Rude, Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan. Despite the star power involved and Savage's first WWE Heavyweight Championship win, it is nowhere near as revered as it should be.

Andre the Giant dares Randy Savage to "Jump" during Macho's match vs Ted DiBiase in the tournament final for the vacant WWF World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania IV. pic.twitter.com/1g9jR6kyDr — Rasslin' History 101 (@WrestlingIsKing) June 13, 2019

A possible reason for the match not being discussed in the upper echelon of WrestleMania outings could be due to the card's length.

As well as the 14-man tournament, The Honky Tonk Man fought Brutus Beefcake for the WWE Intercontinental Championship while Demolition defeated Strike Force for the Tag Team Championships.

The Ultimate Warrior beat Hercules, there was a six-man tag team match featuring the British Bulldogs, The Islanders, Koko B. Ware, and Bobby Heenan, and finally, a 20-man over the top rope battle royal.

Therefore, by the time the main event came around, the audience and viewers were exhausted, and to this day, it remains a lengthy and arduous watch. However, this should not overshadow the great match and WrestleMania moment.

#MatchOfTheDay



Randy Savage vs Ted DiBiase - WWF Wrestlemania IV



My Rating: 2.75⭐ pic.twitter.com/t42dcNYQ6w — Jesse T. (@10meloto) March 13, 2020

The match itself was a solid outing from two WWE legends during their prime. Savage was the heroic babyface fighting in this fourth match of the night.

Meanwhile, DiBiase was excellent as the heel, who received a bye to the final after Andre vs. Hogan ended in double disqualification. Their match was full of shenanigans at ringside, which unfortunately took attention away from the action in the ring.

The main event match was the best thing on the entire card, though, which is no surprise and should be viewed in higher esteem when it comes to WrestleMania meetings.

