5 Most-watched WWE videos of 2020: Roman Reigns embarrasses Superstar, an unexpected return

WWE's official YouTube channel currently boasts a whopping 70 million subscribers and is a major reason why the company has such a huge social media presence on a global level. WWE's videos usually cross the one million mark on YouTube, with a lot of those going viral on a regular basis.

2020 has certainly been an interesting year for WWE. The company did everything in its power to present an engaging product to the WWE Universe, despite the COVID-19 pandemic taking the live audience out of the equation. 2020 gave us some of the biggest moments in WWE history, and it all went up on the company's YouTube channel. In the following list, we will be taking a look at five of WWE's most-watched videos of 2020.

#5 Dominik Mysterio stands up to Seth Rollins and Murphy (9 million views)

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

On the August 3, 2020 edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Murphy were involved in a segment that saw the duo daring announcer Samoa Joe to come inside the squared circle. Instead, Dominik Mysterio snuck in from behind and launched a brutal attack on Rollins and Murphy. Dominik Mysterio hit the two Superstars repeatedly with a kendo stick, and the attack continued until the villains fled the scene.

The entire storyline was later continued on WWE SmackDown

When Rollins reached the entranceway, he was fuming with anger, and immediately took a mic in his hand. Rollins screamed at Dominik Mysterio and made it clear that he accepts his SummerSlam 2020 challenge. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins had a strong showing, with the former making it known that he has a bright future ahead of him in WWE. Unfortunately for him, Rollins came out victorious in the end, but Dominik Mysterio surely earned the respect of the WWE Universe that night. Murphy would go on to split with Rollins and join forces with the Mysterio family.