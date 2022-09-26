"Damn, Pops"- 5 WWE Superstar tweets you must see from this past week (Sep 19-25, 2022)

As a company that runs on conflicts and storylines, there is never a dull week in WWE. This past week has been no different, with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Liv Morgan stealing the headlines on RAW and SmackDown. NXT also delivered a great episode as Solo Sikoa vacated the North American title.

All the dramatic events happening on television sometimes spill onto social media as superstars react to what went down or tease future clashes.

This leads to some hilarious, intriguing, and exciting posts which garner huge reactions from fans on the internet.

Without further ado, let's look at five WWE Superstar tweets from the past week that you may have missed but should definitely see.

#5. Honorable mention: The Rock remembers "Soul Man" Rocky Johnson

The Rock is technically no longer a WWE Superstar, and the post in question was made on Facebook. However, we could not help but include this moving tribute to his late father, 'Soul Man' Rocky Johnson, on Sunday, September 25.

Upon meeting Joseph Lee Anderson, who plays the role of The Soul Man in the hit TV show Young Rock, The Great One couldn't help but reminisce about his father.

In a long and heartfelt tribute, The Brahma Bull spoke about his father's sudden death in 2020 and how he never got the chance to say goodbye. Anderson's uncanny likeness to his father allowed him to gain a measure of closure about losing The Soul Man he had been missing. It was a wholesome and heartwarming moment that we felt deserved a mention.

#4. The Miz is a #GirlDad

Sunday, September 25, 2022, was International Daughters' Day. It was celebrated considerably on Twitter, with the #InternationalDaughtersDay trending worldwide. Many celebrities joined in the day's celebrations, using the platform to shed light on the joys of parenting daughters.

Former WWE Champion The Miz also posted an adorable photo of himself with his two daughters. It was a heart-melting show of affection from the man whom the WWE Universe loves to hate, with fans showing their love in the comments.

It's going to be a little harder to boo The Awesome One come Monday, even knowing how great a heel he is.

#3. Karrion Kross Reacts to the Teddy Long saga

In case you missed, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long trended on Twitter over the weekend after his account was hacked. The hacker then went on to block several wrestlers, including Saraya, Renee Paquette, Santos Escobar, Anthony Bowens, and others.

This sparked a wide array of in-character reactions from the blocked parties, ranging from bewilderment to anger.

SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross was annoyed by the blocking spree. The former NXT champion 'threatened' Long with his signature 'Tick Tock' catchphrase for blocking him.

Fans caught on to the humor of the tweet, suggesting Kross apply several moves to the legendary authority figure. Others, however, cautioned him against harming Long, lest he go one-on-one with The Undertaker.

#2. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is better than you, and you know it!

Over the weekend, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and AEW star MJF got the internet wrestling community talking when they posted a picture posing together.

Both posted the same photo on their accounts at exactly the same time, borrowing each other's catchphrases to boot. This sent both WWE and AEW fans wild with excitement, and speculation wasn't far behind.

It was another instance of a growing trend where the competing promotions' stars interacted on social media, usually in character. With a dream supershow between the companies unlikely to happen any time soon, this is the closest we can get to see the proverbial forbidden door open.

#1. A Sami Zayn double-header

Sami Zayn is arguably the must-see WWE Superstar at the moment. The Master Strategist is firing on all cylinders, whether in the ring, on promos, or in backstage interviews. It is no different on Twitter, where The Honorary Uce is at his hilarious best.

Zayn's on-screen brown-nosing of The Bloodline translates to Twitter, where he never misses a chance to prove that he fits in. His interactions with Rikishi and AJ Styles prove just how hilarious he currently is, and they are our top two must-see WWE Superstar tweets of the week.

A former WWE writer rates Triple H's regime a C-. Click here for more details

LIVE POLL Q. Is Sami Zayn in the conversation to be "WWE Superstar of The Year"? Yes No 4 votes so far