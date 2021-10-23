5 new challengers for Big E following WWE Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel is over and The New Day certainly seem happy. Big E retained his WWE Championship in emphatic fashion against a resilient Drew McIntyre. Xavier Woods finally realized his childhood dream of becoming King when he conquered Finn Balor.

The contest for the WWE Championship began slowly as both men tested each other's strength with neither being able to gain any superiority. Soon, however, the fans were treated to a heavyweight slugfest.

After going back and forth with moves and countermoves, Big E put McIntyre down with his finisher, the Big Ending, but the Scottish Superstar didn't surrender. Drew then nailed the champion with his signature Claymore. Big E kicked out in dramatic fashion.

The two continued to exchange blows before Big E planted McIntyre with a second Big Ending and this time it was enough to seal the deal. The reigning champion had successfully retained his championship amid an exchange of mutual respect after the bout.

That said, with McIntyre now on SmackDown, this episode between E and Drew is surely over. There will be new challenges coming the champion's way as he continues his journey on Monday Night RAW.

In this article, we look at five new challengers who could look to dethrone Big E for the WWE Championship on the red brand.

#5 Bobby Lashley vs Big E

Bobby Lashley was defeated by WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Crown Jewel, who had just one word on his mind: revenge. After the brutal encounter culminated in Goldberg's favor, one would imagine this feud has ended.

That said, the All Mighty has still not forgotten about the debacle suffered at the hands of Big E in the Steel Cage Match a few weeks ago. He will do everything in his power to get the coveted prize back.

The contest between the two bulls seems evident in the next few weeks on RAW as Lashley will look to dethrone E to become WWE Champion for a second time.

Edited by Genci Papraniku