5 New challengers for John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship after Night of Champions 2025

John Cena defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk in the main event of Night of Champions today in Saudi Arabia. Several WWE Superstars interfered in the bout, creating a chaotic main event at the premium live event.

Seth Rollins attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the title match, but Cena prevented it. However, The Last Real Champion then capitalized on Rollins' attack on CM Punk to retain the title.

Listed below are five new challengers for John Cena after he retained the title at WWE Night of Champions.

#5. Bronson Reed could be John Cena's next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Bronson Reed missed some time due to an injury sustained last year at Survivor Series but recently returned at Saturday Night's Main Event in May to align with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Reed got involved in the match between John Cena and CM Punk at Night of Champions, but it did not go as planned.

The Cenation Leader planted the former North American Champion with a thunderous Attitude Adjustment. Bronson Reed may be compelled to get revenge on John Cena and could demand a title match against the legend in the weeks ahead.

#4. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton competed in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament today at Night of Champions. Orton exposed the top turnbuckle during the match, but The American Nightmare wound up shoving him into it and then connected with a Cross Rhodes for the victory.

As a result of winning the King of the Ring Tournament, Rhodes has earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam in August. John Cena defeated the former AEW star in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to capture the title, but The American Nightmare could get the ultimate revenge by winning it back at SummerSlam 2025.

#3. AJ Styles

AJ Styles was scheduled to battle Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions, but it was announced that the match had been postponed this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Karrion Kross versus Sami Zayn was added to the card in its place. Zayn defeated The Herald of Doomsday in a singles match at the PLE earlier today.

John Cena and AJ Styles have had several memorable battles in the past. Cena is approaching the end of his in-ring career, and the company may decide to renew their rivalry in the weeks ahead, giving fans one final match between the two stars.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been trying to prove that he has what it takes to become a major champion for the past few months on WWE television. Karrion Kross has been a thorn in his side the entire time, suggesting that he was a liar and not a good person. Zayn refused to listen to Kross and got the better of the former NXT Champion today at Night of Champions.

Following his impressive victory over Kross, Zayn may feel compelled to confront John Cena in the weeks ahead. Sami Zayn has never won a major title during his time in the company, but he could change that if he were able to dethrone Cena.

#1. Ron Killings

Ron Killings, also known as R-Truth, once referred to John Cena as his childhood hero, but that is no longer the case. Killings helped Cena defeat Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 to retain the title, but the champion planted him with an Attitude Adjustment through a table at the press conference following the PLE.

Killings and Cena have wrestled twice over the past month, but their issues appear to be far from over. The 53-year-old tried to call John Cena out this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown, but Aleister Black showed up instead and leveled him with a kick to the face. Truth might decide to attack The Doctor of Thuganomics on SmackDown and demand that Nick Aldis book them in a title match ahead of WWE SummerSlam.

