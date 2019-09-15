5 news items you need to know before WWE Clash of Champions; match scrapped, The Fiend's status

The Fiend and Roman Reigns

We are just hours away from the 2019 WWE Clash of Champions PPV, and below is the likely final card for the event taking place in Charlotte, NC, airing on WWE Network beginning with a Kickoff show at 6pm EST.

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Erick Rowan (No Disqualification Match)

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods vs. The Revival

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz

United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Cedric Alexander

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

Let's take a look at 5 things you need to know before tomorrow night's big PPV.

#5 WWE could be planning something big for The Fiend

The Fiend

Prior to being named Clash of Champions, the annual September PPV was WWE Night of Champions, and it featured a card comprised entirely of title matches. WWE then resurrected the old WCW Clash PPV name and the show carried on the tradition of featuring all of the company's titles defended on the card.

One of the hottest characters on WWE TV at the moment is The Fiend. However, he does not have a match at the Clash of Champions PPV as he does not currently hold a title.

However, according to PWInsider.com, Bray Wyatt will be backstage at the Clash of Champions PPV on Sunday night and, given Wyatt recently teasing he will challenge the winner of the Universal title match tomorrow at Hell in a Cell, it's possible WWE is planning something big for The Fiend following Sunday's main event.

