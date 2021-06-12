5 NXT feuds for former UK Champion Kay Lee Ray

The longest-reigning WWE NXT UK Women's Champion in the brand's history, Kay Lee Ray, lost the gold to Mieko Satomura this week. The self-proclaimed "Forever Champion" had bested Satomura back in March. However, after a hellacious war between the two in the main event of NXT UK this week, Satomura managed to defeat Ray with Scorpio Rising.

At 28 years of age, Kay Lee Ray is one of the best, not just in her division or brand, but the entire company. With her loss to The Final Boss, we can assume that she'll be making her way stateside sooner rather than later. The question is, who will be waiting for Kay Lee Ray?

Today we'll be looking at five feuds for Kay Lee Ray in NXT.

#5 Former NXT Tag Champion Shotzi Blackheart

Shotzi Blackheart is flat-out fun to watch. The energy she brings to the ring, the way she just carelessly launches herself at her opponents, it's hard not to want to root on NXT's Tank Girl. It's even better when she's facing someone who can draw a lot of emotion from the crowd, and there aren't many around that can do that quite like Kay Lee Ray.

Seriously, if we're looking to build up Kay Lee Ray as the venomous snake she really is, having her dominate a fan favorite in Shotzi Blackheart just seems like the right choice, especially if it's her first feud with NXT.

Black's someone who knows how to suffer through the worst punishment imaginable and comes back for more. We've seen this in her time in NXT already. She's taken the likes of Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair to their limits, and had a stellar showing at WarGames back in 2020. There might not be a better first pick for Kay Lee Ray than Shotzi Blackheart.

