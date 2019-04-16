5 of Rey Mysterio's most memorable botches in WWE

Rey Mysterio has delivered some interesting botches throughout his WWE career

The Master of the 619 has been seen as a genius in the ring throughout his career, almost single-handedly ushering in a new generation of high flyers and inspiring many others to lace up their wrestling boots for the first time.

Rey Mysterio has always been aware that his style of offense was risky since the ropes aren't always on his side and his numerous knee operations have proved that the wear and tear of being a high flyer for so many decades does have its downfalls.

Despite this, Mysterio has been able to revive himself time and time again to show that he is one of the greatest high flyers in the world, but sometimes luck isn't on his side. Here are some of the most memorable botches that Rey Mysterio has been part of in WWE.

#5. When he was mastering the 619

Rey Mysterio's 619 doesn't always go to plan

The 619 is a move that will always be synonymous with Rey Mysterio but over the years it has been a move that has failed him many times. Mysterio only has small arms, which means that when his opponent is holding down the middle rope, he finds it hard to reach both of the ropes and it then causes a problem.

One of the funniest botches that Mysterio has been part of as regards his 619 was at a WWE house show in Texas back in 2009 when he teamed with Shawn Michaels against Kane and Chris Jericho.

Kane and Jericho were kicked onto the ropes and into the usual position before Mysterio did the run up and missed the bottom rope which sent him sailing to the outside. It's a botch that has to be seen to be believed.

