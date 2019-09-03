Clash Of Champions: 5 Best matches in the history of the PPV

John Cena and Seth Rollins have had some great matches at Night/ Clash of Champions

In roughly three weeks, WWE will host their next pay-per-view, Clash of Champions. The event will stream live on the WWE Network, marking the first WWE pay-per-view of fall season.

At the event, every active championship on the roster will be defended and The King of the Ring finals will also take place at the event. Seth Rollins will defend his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. As the two aforementioned frenemies are also the RAW Tag Team Champions, they will also have to defend the tag team titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on the same night.

Additionally, the Queen Charlotte Flair will take on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's title and Shinsuke Nakamura will defend his IC title against The Miz. Randy Orton and Kofi Kingston will write the next chapter in their storied rivalry as they battle for the WWE Championship match. Clash of Champions is expected to be a night filled with great in-ring action and intriguing story-telling.

As most fans might be aware, the Clash of Champions pay-per-view has been around for over a decade. In WWE, it was originally known as Night of Champions but was renamed Clash of Champions in September 2016 after the brand split.

Throughout its history, fans have witnessed several thrilling encounters at Clash of Champions. This slideshow will look at 5 of the top matches at the aforementioned pay-per-view.

However, before that, let's list down few honorable mentions:

Triple H vs CM Punk (Night of Champions 2011)

John Cena vs Triple H (Night of Champions 2008)

Sheamus vs Cesaro (Night of Champions 2014)

Six-Pack Challenge match for WWE Championship - Sheamus (c) vs Chris Jericho vs Randy Orton vs Edge vs Wade Barret (Night of Champions 2010)

Randy Orton vs Dolph Ziggler (Night of Champions 2012)

#5 Clash of Champions 2016 - Sheamus vs Cesaro (Final match in the Best of seven series)

Cesaro and Sheamus took each other to the limit.

In August 2016, soon after the revamped brand-split, Raw General Manager, Mick Foley announced a best of seven series between Cesaro and Sheamus. It began at SummerSlam 2016 and ended at Clash of Champions 2016, which was a Raw-exclusive event.

Sheamus and Cesaro put on a clinic that had the audience on the edge of their seats. It was an exciting match that featured some hard-hitting offense and jaw-dropping high-flying action. Cesaro's suicide dive on Sheamus was a scary botch, but it added to the drama and intrigue surrounding the match.

The ending felt flat and, thus, drew the ire of the live audience as it took a lot away from the high-quality of the match. Towards the end of the match, Cesaro knocked Sheamus over the barricade with a thunderous clothesline, however, the two gladiators were so spent that neither of them could climb back to the ring to break the ten-count.

