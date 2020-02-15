5 Of the most unlikely on-screen WWE couples

WWE has created some interesting couples over the years

There are so many couples in WWE at present both on and off-screen that sometimes the lines can be blurred between what is kayfabe and what is a real relationship. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are in a relationship both on and off-screen, much like Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano, but there are a number of couples who are pushed together and are forced to act as though they are in a relationship.

Lana and Rusev's relationship first began when the two stars were put together on NXT back in 2013, whilst Brie and Daniel Bryan and AJ Lee and CM Punk started their relationships after working together on Monday Night RAW.

That being said, there have been some interesting partnerships over the years, which have never had the fans questioning where the line between fact and fiction is.

#5. Kane and Lita

Kane first debuted as the demonic brother of The Undertaker back in 1997 but WWE was able to humanize his character throughout his time in the ring and back in 2004 Kane was made part of a storyline with former Women's Champion Lita.

The storyline turned into a love triangle between Lita, Matt Hardy, and Kane after she was kidnapped by The Big Red Machine and when she announced her pregnancy a few weeks later, Kane claimed that the child was his.

It was an interesting idea at the time, but the WWE Universe didn't believe the chemistry between Lita and Kane since both starts were so mismatched.

The storyline had quite the shocking ending involving Snitsky and after Kane and Lita exacted revenge on the star for causing her to miscarry, Lita went back to the Women's Division and seemingly forgot all about her fling with Kane.

