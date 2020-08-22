SummerSlam is all set to give the fans a memorable experience this weekend as The Biggest Party of the Summer has some entertaining matches lined up. Not only has WWE done a great job of building these matches towards SummerSlam, but the fact that this will be WWE's first pay-per-view to not take place at the Performance Center since Elimination Chamber adds to the excitement.

SummerSlam will take place at the Amway Center and will be the first PPV to be held in the 'Thunderdome', where WWE has created the virtual environment of a live audience.

Let us now see how some of the backstage happenings in WWE could affect SummerSlam 2020:

#5 Sonya Deville to leave WWE after her match at SummerSlam?

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were set to face each other in a 'Hair vs Hair' match at SummerSlam. However, the match has been changed to a loser leaves WWE match now.

The reason for the change in stipulation could be the harrowing experience Sonya Deville had to undergo this past week. As per reports, a stalker had broken into her house with the intention of kidnapping her. Some timely action and a call to 911 saved Sonya Deville that day.

As per the reports, Mandy Rose was also present with Deville at the time the incident took place. The accused even messaged Deville saying that he wanted to kill the person she was with, talking about Mandy Rose.

It is understandable that Sonya Deville wants some time off after the experience and the loser leaves WWE stipulation could be a way for WWE to write off Sonya Deville.

Though Sonya Deville is still under WWE contract, it is unlikely that WWE would not grant her wish of leaving the company, at least for the time being.