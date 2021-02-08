5 old rivalries Edge could revisit in his current WWE run

Many WWE fans would love to see Edge wrestle some of the best stars from the current generation. But there are also a couple of Edge's old rivals who could rekindle their feuds with The Rated-R Superstar.

While a feud against a modern-day Superstar would be the utmost priority for Edge during his latest run with WWE, there is some scope in revisiting a few of his old feuds.

The Ultimate Opportunist has been a part of some of the greatest storylines in WWE history. However, a few of his greatest rivals like Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, and Matt Hardy are now retired, or they wrestle for a rival promotion at the moment.

This eliminates a lot of excellent possibilities. But with a few specific reasons in mind, here are five old rivalries that Edge could revisit in his current WWE run.

#5 Edge could add some momentum to Dolph Ziggler's current run in WWE

Back in the day, Edge and Dolph Ziggler's feud included a common link — Vickie Guerrero.

In 2021, Vickie Guerrero appears on AEW shows, while Dolph Ziggler isn't exactly the most newsworthy solo star on SmackDown. The ShowOff did become WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Robert Roode this year, but Ziggler's name doesn't pop up too frequently in discussions between wrestling fans nowadays.

It is no secret that Dolph Ziggler's popularity has decreased over the years, and a feud with Edge could help him a lot in terms of momentum. In a scenario where Edge loses a major feud during his current run, The Rated-R Superstar could temporarily rekindle his rivalry with Dolph Ziggler to get back on track.

Advertisement

If we’re retroactively editing articles, let’s start here. Clear video evidence that I should be champion. Not awarded it the next night, but the rightful winner https://t.co/pYgbc8pPg9 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 30, 2021

While Ziggler may not pick up the victory against his old rival, just being in a feud with Edge under a different and modern context would bring him back in the game as a singles star.

Perhaps Edge could even point out Dolph Ziggler's decreasing popularity to intensify their equation and blur the lines between fiction and reality.