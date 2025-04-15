5 Opponents for Braun Strowman at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania is just days away, and most top stars are accounted for. Names such as Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Jey Uso are all booked for the upcoming Premium Live Event.

Of course, not everyone can make the show. While most big names are confirmed, there are some stars who have not been booked for the WrestleMania card, including Braun Strowman.

The Monster of all Monsters recently found himself on the losing end of a feud with Jacob Fatu and failed to earn a shot at the United States Title. Now, he is not booked on the show and has even commented on the surprising exclusion.

Still, it isn't too late for Braun to have a match on the show. This article will take a look at five possible opponents for Strowman at WrestleMania if company officials decide to book him last-minute.

Below are five opponents for Braun Strowman at WWE WrestleMania 41.

#5. Rusev could be returning to WWE

Rusev is a former WWE star who was once a dominant force in the company. The Bulgarian star is a former United States Champion and even battled John Cena at WrestleMania.

The Bulgarian Brute left WWE in 2020 and competed in All Elite Wrestling as Miro. Unfortunately, he was booked poorly and inconsistently by Tony Khan. Now, he is a free agent and rumored to be returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

If Rusev is indeed returning, he could do so in a match against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania. Rusev nailing Braun with a superkick and then locking in the Camel Clutch would solidify him as a top heel moving forward.

#4. Omos has long been absent from television

Omos is an incredibly imposing giant. The Nigerian Giant weighs over 400 pounds and stands over seven feet tall. There is nobody who is quite the size of Omos in WWE today and that even includes Braun Strowman.

The big man has been absent from WWE television for about a year. His last match for the promotion was in the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Since then, he has competed in Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Triple H could have Omos return for a big man match against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania. Kane and The Great Khali once clashed at The Show of Shows, so why not Omos and Braun?

#3. Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks would be great at WrestleMania

The Wyatt Sicks is one of the most interesting factions in WWE. Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, is the leader. He is joined by Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Dexter Lumis. Furthermore, Alexa Bliss may soon join the stable.

Uncle Howdy was reportedly injured, which kept both him and The Wyatt Sicks off the WWE WrestleMania 41 card. It is hard to build a feud or story when the leader of the stable is unavailable, after all.

In good news, Howdy is reportedly cleared to return. If Triple H wants to fast-track the group to WrestleMania, he could book Braun Strowman vs. Uncle Howdy. This would involve the entire Wyatt Sicks stable on the Premium Live Event.

#2. Jeff Cobb may be on his way to the company

Jeff Cobb has done a lot throughout his wrestling career. He is a former Lucha Underground star and has been a key figure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling for many years. He has also competed in All Elite Wrestling.

In big news, Cobb has left New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This comes after weeks of rumors that Triple H and WWE had an interest in bringing the heavyweight strongman to the company.

A perfect way to debut Jeff Cobb might be to have him face Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 41. Strowman has been effectively used to elevate big men and powerhouses such as Jacob Fatu and Bronson Reed. Jeff Cobb could be next.

#1. Bronson Reed could look for revenge, but only on one major condition

Bronson Reed is one of the most dominant and intense big men in pro wrestling. He is a former NXT North American Champion and is likely to win titles on the main roster. He is a fantastic talent who moves quickly for such an imposing star.

Auszilla had the biggest push of his career last year, which led to him being part of the Men's WarGames Match. Unfortunately, he was injured in the bout and hasn't been seen in WWE since.

If, and it is a big if, Bronson is healthy enough to return to the ring, he could be Braun's opponent at WrestleMania 41. Since Seth Rollins cost Bronson the Last Monster Standing Match last year, a rematch would be logical.

