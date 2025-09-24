5 Opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar is back in action in WWE as he wrestled his first match in over two years at Wrestlepalooza. The Beast Incarnate decimated John Cena to make a bold statement that he is still one of the most dominant stars in the company. Now that he is done with The Cenation Leader, fans have been speculating about his next major feuds and matches..WWE recently kicked off its promotion for WrestleMania 42, releasing its first poster and Brock Lesnar was prominently featured in it. It indicates that he is set to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the first time since 2023. There is a plethora of stars who can be Lesnar's opponent at the show, but a few names stand out the most.Here are five opponents for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42:#5. Bronson ReedBronson Reed has earned a reputation as one of the most lethal stars in WWE over the past year. While working in The Vision, The Auszilla took out many top stars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Jey Uso, solidifying his position on the roster. Reed going up against one of the most destructive stars in WWE, Brock Lesnar, could give rise to a legendary bout.Rumors suggest that Lesnar will cross paths with The Vision down the line. If it happens, Bronson Reed could be the very first obstacle in his path. It clearly sets up a possibility of a potential showdown between the two behemoths, which can happen at WrestleMania 42. Besides, it could be a major breakout feud for the Australian star that could put him in the spotlight.#4. Oba FemiOba Femi is the current NXT Champion and one of the fastest rising stars in pro wrestling. With his menacing stature and physique, the Nigerian star has made waves in the WWE Universe. While there are many names fans would like Femi to face, a showdown with Brock Lesnar has been widely discussed all around the internet lately.Over the years, fans have enjoyed seeing The Beast Incarnate go up against formidable opponents, and Oba Femi could be just that. Considering his incredible strength and agility, combined with his powerhouse wrestling style, Femi could be a tough challenge for the former UFC Champion. It creates an interesting possibility of a showdown between the two at WrestleMania 42.#3. Bron BreakkerWWE has made it clear that it envisions Bron Breakker as the next face of the company. The former Intercontinental Champion has gone toe-to-toe against stars like Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso in a short period. He still needs a blockbuster feud that could catapult him to the main event scene. A clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 could serve this purpose.WWE has been teasing an angle between The Beast and The Vision's Paul Heyman. It could potentially lead to a match between Breakker and Lesnar down the line. The company often reserves such high-voltage clashes for a stage like WrestleMania. Hence, the two powerhouses colliding at The Show of Shows next year would be a dream match for many.#2. CM Punk vs. Brock LesnarCM Punk shares a storied history with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Their last showdown at SummerSlam 2013 was one of the final big matches of The Best in the World before he made his controversial WWE exit. Fans still remember that match as one of the greatest showdowns in both men's careers. Now that The Beast Incarnate is back, another match is destined to happen between the two.WWE is promising WrestleMania 42 to be one of the biggest events in its history. Putting two of its biggest stars against each other has the potential to make it live up to the hype. With Paul Heyman being a mutual connection between the two, this match seems plausible. Punk and Lesnar have proven that they have great in-ring chemistry and can give a generational feud.#1. GuntherBrock Lesnar vs. Gunther has been a dream match for the fans for years. The Ring General has often said that he considers The Beast Incarnate to be his end boss in pro wrestling. While they had a brief interaction at Royal Rumble 2023, the two never got the opportunity to have a match. Now that Lesnar is back, there is a high chance that this match can happen at WrestleMania 42.Gunther is known for his hard-hitting wrestling style, while Brock Lesnar is a powerhouse brawler, setting up a unique dynamic between the two titans. This is a WrestleMania-worthy feud, perfect to take place next year. WWE has a great opportunity to pull the trigger on the dream match at The Showcase of the Immortals next year.