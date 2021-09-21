WWE Draft : 5 opponents for Drew McIntyre if he moves to SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is currently one of the biggest babyfaces on the entire WWE roster. Having won the Royal Rumble at the beginning of 2020, the Scottish Superstar went on to headline WrestleMania 36, decimating Brock Lesnar with a Claymore to become the new WWE Champion.

McIntyre's first title reign on Monday Night RAW lasted a whopping 202 days as he feuded with the likes of The Big Show, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton.

At Hell in a Cell on October 25, 2020, McIntyre lost the WWE Championship to the Viper only to regain it 22 days later on RAW. His second run as Champion coninued for 96 days before he lost the title to the The Miz at Elimination Chamber with interference from Bobby Lashley.

After numerous unsuccessful attempts at regaining the title from Bobby Lashley and losing the Money in the Bank ladder match, McIntyre was also unsuccessful in his pursuit of the United States Championship.

With no titles in sight for the Scottish Superstar on RAW, it would surely be a good idea to put him on the blue brand in new storylines amid the SmackDown draft scheduled for October 1 followed by RAW two days later.

In this article we look at 5 opponents for Drew McIntyre on the blue brand, if he is moved to SmackDown.

#5 Kevin Owens vs Drew McIntyre -- A clash of two babyfaces

Kevin Owens is quite similar to Drew McIntyre as a babyface who never backs down from a challenge.

Owens gave the biggest heel in the business, Roman Reigns, a run for his money in their feud over the Universal Championship.

He beat Sami Zyan at WrestleMania 37 and also won the Last Man Standing match against his former friend to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Since then, Owens hasn't been involved in anything of note.

Owens is currently engaged in a feud with Happy Corbin. A program with McIntyre would be an improvement on the status quo for both Superstars. Owens and McIntyre are talented performers and would elevate each other tremendously.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam