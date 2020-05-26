5 Opponents for Apollo Crews after winning the United States Championship

Apollo Crews made good use of his opportunity on RAW this week

It's finally happened. Apollo Crews has won the United States Championship. It wasn't an easy road, but after nearly six years in the company, Crews claimed his first title in WWE after beating Andrade on RAW last night.

Apollo Crews' difficult road to the US title

It's the nature of his journey that makes the win all the more important, especially for the WWE Universe. Crews had the upper hand a few weeks ago on RAW against El Idolo and he seemed primed for a win. However, a storyline injury resulted in the referee stopping the match, and Apollo had to back out of the Money in the Bank ladder match as well.

Now that he is the Champion, Apollo Crews has a wide variety of Superstars he could tussle with and in turn elevate both the United States Championship and WWE's mid-card. So without further delay, let us look at five opponents for Crews now that he's a Champion.

#5 Andrade

Don't expect this duo to sit back

There's a great possibility that Zelina Vega might storm out to the ring on next week's episode of RAW and ask for a rematch for her associate Andrade. Given the heads-on kind of competitor that Apollo Crews seems to be, he might go ahead and accept the demand.

Now, El Idolo hasn't had the greatest of runs as the US Champion, however, he did hold on to the title for the majority of 2020 thus far. He even put up a great match against Apollo Crews before eventually eating the pinfall and dropping his title.

Moments after the match, we saw an absolutely infuriated Andrade backstage breaking and tossing anything that he could grab hold of. So after such an incandescent breakdown, it seems rather obvious that he'll be coming back for his title. But given the momentum that Apollo seems to be having now, don't expect him to lose the United States Championship anytime soon.