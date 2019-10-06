5 Opponents for Bray Wyatt after Hell in a Cell 2019

Bray Wyatt is a pro wrestling genius

Bray Wyatt is all set to face reigning WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match, at the Hell in a Cell PPV event, with the latter’s title on the line.

The night of October 6th, 2019, which is when the aforementioned event will take place, is beyond the shadow of a doubt the most important night of Wyatt’s career. Although the talented Superstar has already carved out a multifaceted career for himself; the introduction of The Fiend to the WWE Universe, has resulted in his popularity skyrocketing in recent times!

His Hell in a Cell matchup against Rollins will most likely see “The Fiend” become the new WWE Universal Champion, and although nothing’s guaranteed in the world of sports-entertainment, the safe bet would be Wyatt defeating The Architect in “hell” (*read in The Fiend’s voice).

Nevertheless, the WWE’s 2019 schedule doesn’t end at Hell in a Cell, and with multiple PPV events scheduled from October to December, Wyatt is likely to be booked strongly heading into the 2020 Royal Rumble event which takes place in January.

As the old adage goes: It takes two to tango! Needless to say, “The Fiend” would need a worthy adversary to fight! So, without further ado, we hereby present to you a list of notable opponents whom the WWE may book to face Bray Wyatt after Hell in a Cell 2019…

#5 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was a part of the Wyatt Family

The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman was initially introduced to the WWE Universe as The Black Sheep by none other than Bray Wyatt. It was Wyatt who took Strowman under his wing as a part of the dreaded Wyatt Family stable.

Fast-forward to the here and now, and with the Wyatt Family having disintegrated (Erick Rowan and Luke Harper now perform as a tag team on the SmackDown brand), Wyatt and Strowman have lately been at odds with one another.

Likeliest scenario:

Bray Wyatt in his “Fiend” avatar recently attacked Braun Strowman, and both Superstars have been exchanging threats on social media ever since.

The likeliest booking scenario, irrespective of whether Wyatt wins the Universal Championship or not, is for Strowman to commence a rivalry against The Fiend. Fans can expect Wyatt to face Strowman in a match at WWE’s Crown Jewel PPV on October 31st.

However, Strowman could miss out on facing Wyatt, and instead, end up facing a legendary boxing heavyweight titan (more on that later!)…

