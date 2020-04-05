5 Opponents for Miz & Morrison's SmackDown Tag Team Championships after WrestleMania 36

John Morrison retained the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a brutal Ladder Match at WrestleMania 36.

The Miz & Morrison will shift their focus on new challenges after WrestleMania.

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Miz and John Morrison

At WrestleMania 36, John Morrison successfully defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on behalf of himself and The Miz in a Triple Threat Match against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso.

The match which was originally supposed to be a Triple Threat Tag Team Ladder Match featuring Miz & Morrison, The New Day, and The Usos, was changed to a singles Triple Threat Ladder Match hours prior to the event due to The Miz falling sick.

With one member of each of the three teams participating in the bout, we witnessed an absolutely thrilling ladder match, as Morrison eventually retained the tag team titles in dramatic fashion after Kingston and Jimmy had unclipped the titles but it was the reigning champion who fell-off the ladder with the titles in his grasp.

Having won the titles at this year's Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia by defeating The New Day, Miz & Morrison's title reign got off to a perfect start when they outlasted five other tag teams inside the gruesome Elimination Chamber and walked out as still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

With the duo now entering the record books by marking another successful defense of their titles at WrestleMania, it remains to be seen what WWE has next in store for the duo and which tag team steps up to the plate to challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in the aftermath of 'Mania 36.

This list looks at the 5 such tag teams that are likely to challenge The Miz & John Morrison for their titles next:

#5 Lucha House Party

Lucha House Party

Ever since being drafted to SmackDown Live, the Lucha House Party have pretty much become an afterthought, however, there is no doubt in the fact that the likes of Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are some of the finest athletes in WWE today.

Having Metalik and Dorado challenge for the SmackDown tag titles would definitely give them a fresh and much-needed change. As for Miz & Morrison, the reigning champs would also get to share the ring with an opponent having a different in-ring style.

1 / 5 NEXT