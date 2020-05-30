5 Opponents for Matt Riddle on SmackDown

Riddle is moving to Friday nights

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle made the announcement of the newest addition to SmackDown this week. After falling to Timothy Thatcher in a Cage Fight on the most recent edition of NXT, it was revealed that The Original Bro, Matt Riddle, would be joining Friday Night SmackDown.

Riddle had recently been amidst a run as NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Pete Dunne and later Thatcher. Due to travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dunne was able to compete. Thatcher filled in briefly but things quickly turned sour after Riddle's laid-back demeanor didn't sit well with the no-nonsense grappler.

Thatcher essentially sent Riddle to SmackDown after their hotly-contested fight from NXT. Riddle has had many great matches as a member of the Black and Gold brand. He's battled the likes of the Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Killian Dain, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong, and many others. He even discussed his run in NXT while also addressing some other topics during a recent interview with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy.

Now that he'll be plying his unique craft on Friday nights, he'll have no shortage of enticing opponents. From the likes of former WWE Champions to mid-card staples, the possibilities are endless for The Original Bro. Here are five potential opponents for Riddle now that he's officially heading to SmackDown.

I would have included the New Day specifically for the backstage interactions that they could have. The comedy would be magical with Riddle and Big E, but since that wouldn't be for a match, they are not included here.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Despite falling down the pecking order since losing the Intercontinental Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura remains one of the best performers in WWE. His striking is also among the best in WWE and he has the credentials of competing in MMA at one point in his life adding to his legitimacy.

For the mere striking alone, Riddle and Nakamura have to cross paths. They both possess devastating knee strikes and are unique in the presentation of their offense. The Original Bro will likely start out against someone like Nakamura before he moves up the card or into a feud for a title.

At the moment, the King of Strong Style isn't immersed in a feud. He is on the side of what might be a budding clash between Shorty G and Cesaro but could oppose Riddle if Shorty G needs a partner.