5 Opponents for the new WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles

These Superstars can give the new Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles a run for his money.

SmackDown has a good blend of performers in the mid-card.

The new Champ!

After one of the better matches of 2020, AJ Styles is the new Intercontinental Champion. He defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament that has provided some good action from the SmackDown roster.

Bryan has been one of the top Superstars on the Blue brand since returning to action. AJ Styles, however, was traded to SmackDown right before the tournament. While the move was strange, it at least gives Friday nights another big Superstar and one that is tested as a Champion.

So after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in his only prior match in the tournament, what's next for The Phenomenal One? The face side of things in SmackDown's mid-card is limited but there are potential feuds around the corner. Some are new to the brand while others could get the chance of their careers by challenging AJ Styles for the belt.

Here are five opponents for the new IC Champ AJ Styles. I would have considered Elias but he was hurt in the parking lot accident and was written off of TV because of a real-life injury. And since he just defeated Bryan in the finals of the tournament, he will also be excluded.

#5 Shorty G

Shorty G

He might be short if you didn't know, but the man formerly known as Chad Gable is one of the most underrated Superstars in WWE. He's put forth fantastic matches with practically every opponent he's faced and his biggest pushes have come in the tag team division. He was a finalist in the last King of the Ring tournament but he fell to King Corbin.

The reason why Shorty G works as a potential challenger is that he's always the underdog. WWE heels constantly chide him because he's short but they don't do the same to Rey Mysterio. The former Tag Team Champion can work with anyone and AJ Styles would mesh well with his in-ring game.

There aren't a plethora of faces available in the mid-card, especially after AJ Styles defeated Bryan in the finals. The New Day are a team, Elias is hurt and Braun Strowman is the Universal Champion. It's well past due to give Shorty G a shot at a mid-card title and perhaps even a run with the belt.

