5 Opponents for Roman Reigns after becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns stood tall at the end of WrestleMania 38, becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He defeated Brock Lesnar in the show's main event to end their saga on top. But what is next for The Tribal Chief?

Several top superstars will be gunning for Reigns now that he is the sole world champion on RAW and SmackDown. This opens up a new set of potential opponents who could acknowledge The Head of the Table in the coming months.

Here are five stars who could challenge Roman Reigns after his big win at WrestleMania 38. Who would you like to see take on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion first? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

#5 Cody Rhodes is red-hot after returning to WWE

The American Nightmare is back

The greatest match on either night of WrestleMania 38 came on Saturday, as Cody Rhodes made his grand return to WWE. The American Nightmare won a sizzling contest with Seth Rollins, with both men going the distance.

Vince McMahon may want to give Rhodes an instant push to the top, and what better way to do that than to have him take on Roman Reigns? It would announce the former AEW star as a big deal while giving him a significant program straight away.

#4 Seth Rollins has unfinished business with Roman Reigns

Rollins defeated Reigns by DQ

Speaking of Seth Rollins, The Visionary has unfinished business with Roman Reigns. He is still undefeated against the Universal Champion in big title matches following the latter's disqualification win at the Royal Rumble this year.

The former Shield brothers still have layers of storytelling left to tell, which could result in a big match later this year. Rollins and Reigns are not done with each other - not by a long shot. The Monday Night Messiah's loss at WrestleMania 38 doesn't change that fact.

#3 AJ Styles could make a phenomenal challenger for Reigns

While he lost to Edge at WrestleMania 38, AJ Styles is due a world title push. He will be an excellent choice to come up against Roman Reigns if WWE chooses. The match is fresh, as the two haven't faced each other in nearly six years.

Styles and Reigns shared excellent in-ring chemistry in 2016, and with both stars improving as stars and workers since then, expect even better results. The real-life situation between The Phenomenal One and Paul Heyman can be referenced, too, if they are okay with it.

#2 Drew McIntyre can finally look forward after WrestleMania 38

The Scotsman may be next in line

Drew McIntyre could be WWE's choice to take on Roman Reigns directly after WrestleMania 38. The Scottish Warrior recently ended a long-standing feud with Happy Corbin, which saw him stand tall. He is undoubtedly the best choice on SmackDown to go after The Tribal Chief.

Reigns and McIntyre are no strangers to each other, with the two facing off multiple times in big matches. WWE can tell the story of how the challenger has always failed to beat The Head of the Table, especially if Drew McIntyre is the one to end this record-breaking reign.

The reported premium live event in the United Kingdom would be the perfect place for him to dethrone Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen if McIntyre can garner such momentum.

#1 Bobby Lashley did not lose the WWE Championship fairly

joe⁷ @joereligionpage Give me Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley NOW!!! Give me Roman Reigns vs Bobby Lashley NOW!!! https://t.co/sXnY7jXVLS

Roman Reigns' first challenger as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion should be someone who indirectly has a bone to pick with him. Bobby Lashley entered the Elimination Chamber as champion but did not compete due to an injury while still in his pod.

As a result, Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship to make his WrestleMania 38 against Reigns a world title unification match. The All Mighty returned in time for the event, where he became the first person to defeat Omos. This could propel him to challenge The Tribal Chief.

Lashley is a babyface now, further making him the perfect choice to face Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38. He has the momentum for fans to get behind him against The Head of the Table, whether or not he wins the belt.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who should be Roman Reigns' first challenger after WrestleMania 38? Bobby Lashley Drew McIntyre 51 votes so far