5 opponents for Roman Reigns after Jey Uso failed at WWE SummerSlam 2023

WWE SummerSlam 2023 was an incredible Premium Live Event that featured several twists and turns. Roman Reigns defeated his cousin Jey Uso in the main event after a very surprising moment.

During the Tribal Combat match in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2023, Jey Uso came very close to defeating his corrupt cousin. However, Jimmy Uso made a surprise comeback and assaulted his twin to ensure The Head of The Table retains the title.

Now that another Bloodline member has suffered defeat, here are five opponents for Roman Reigns after The Biggest Party of The Summer.

#5. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso returned and proved he didn't want Jey Uso to become the new champion. That could certainly mean he wants to become a champion instead of his twin.

On WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso could explain how he betrayed Roman Reigns first to hint he wanted to become the Tribal Chief. However, the injury took him out for weeks, and now that he is finally back, he has only one goal - the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#4. Solo Sikoa

Another Bloodline member who might want to dethrone The Head of The Table is Solo Sikoa.

Solo has been featured in several incidents hinting that he wants to become the Tribal Chief. Even at WWE SummerSlam 2023, he was visibly upset after Roman Reigns accidentally hit him with a devastating spear.

Also, The Usos have previously mentioned they wanted to see The Enforcer become the new Tribal Chief. Sikoa may be the final opponent in the Bloodline saga who could dethrone his corrupt cousin.

#3. LA Knight

LA Knight has undoubtedly been the hottest name on the roster for over a month, but the company didn't seem to give him main event momentum at first. Now that he won the battle royal at WWE SummerSlam 2023, he might have enough momentum to challenge for the world championship.

Recently there has been a trend in the promotion where the fan-favorite has always lost to The Head of The Table. Key examples are Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Daniel Bryan.

However, it may be the time to end the trend and make LA Knight challenge and dethrone Roman Reigns.

#2. Edge

Edge is always an amazing choice whenever the company needs a main event star. While he has already faced The Tribal Chief once, his then-rival Seth Rollins interfered to ensure his defeat. He deserves another chance at the title.

The Rated-R Superstar is set to celebrate his 25 years on SmackDown in just two weeks. During the celebration, he could announce that he needs to win the world title once more before he can finally hang his boots for good.

He could challenge Roman Reigns after WWE SummerSlam 2023 and even go on to become the new champion.

#1. Randy Orton could return to challenge Roman Reigns after WWE SummerSlam 2023

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Let’s run it back.



A 2022 feud between these two could be wonderful. Randy Orton & Roman Reigns have only had ONE 1 v 1 match against each other on PPV.Let’s run it back.A 2022 feud between these two could be wonderful. pic.twitter.com/F3TcANMDzr

After the Bloodline saga is over, Roman Reigns will need a capable challenge. While Randy Orton has been out with an injury for over a year, he might finally return to the company if he has recovered to challenge The Tribal Chief.

Orton was injured during a segment involving The Bloodline, so he may return for vengeance and challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Considering the capability of The Viper, he could also go on to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Randy Orton looks to be in incredible shape amid his hiatus from wrestling. You can see the photo right here.

