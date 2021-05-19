5 Opponents for Roman Reigns at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been ruling the roster of Friday Night SmackDown ever since his return and subsequent heel turn last year. It's been over 250 days since he won the Universal title at WWE Payback 2020 and no one has been able to dethrone him yet.

This past week at WrestleMania Backlash, Reigns successfully defended his title against Cesaro in a brutal match. WWE has now announced that their next pay-per-view will be Hell in a Cell, which is set to take place on June 20, 2021.

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell next month. Comment down and let us know who would you like to see face him. Could The Tribal Chief step inside the "Hell in a Cell" once again?

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso

Hell in a Cell 2020: Jey Uso vs Roman Reigns.



Hell in a Cell 2021: Jimmy Uso vs Roman Reigns.



It just makes sense. pic.twitter.com/AO0xnRDJAz — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) May 17, 2021

The Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for the Universal Championship last year was a memorable one. The two real-life cousins told an incredible story throughout the match that took the entire Tribal Chief persona of Reigns to a whole new level. It was Jimmy Uso who had to surrender on behalf of his brother to save him from the brutal beatdown.

Seven months later, Jey is the right-hand man of Roman Reigns. Jimmy has also made his return to SmackDown and his equation with The Tribal Chief is not good. The defiance from Jimmy to be a puppet of Reigns has once again sparked a fire in this family feud and we might see the Universal Champion teach him a lesson, just like he did to his brother.

Jimmy Uso has been back for a week and is already stressing out Roman 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/paM8PP6mmm — A.W💎#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@AWV23) May 15, 2021

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Roman Reigns could step inside the deadly structure once again to face Jimmy Uso and force him to "acknowledge" him. Jimmy could give a heroic performance in the match, only for him to succumb to The Head of the Table and lose. He could then join hands with Reigns, completing the proper heel turn from The Bloodline.

