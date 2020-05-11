5 opponents who could face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship after Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre stands tall at Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank to retain the WWE Championship, but it was no easy feat. He had to work for it through an intense 20-minute match. It was great, characteristic of McIntyre's excellent form in 2020. He has been booked like an unstoppable beast throughout the year, winning the Royal Rumble and ultimately, the main event of WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar.

The Scottish Terminator has been great as the WWE Champion so far, despite the declining ratings. However, for the momentum to continue, WWE must continue to tell stories with the Champ. McIntyre must be given some good opponents to defend the title against.

Monday Night RAW is home to several interesting names. Some who have been on the show weekly, some who have returned recently, and some who are set to return. There are several options for WWE to choose from, for McIntyre's next challenger.

With Money in the Bank out of the way, here are five Superstars who could face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

#5 Seth Rollins

Is the feud over?

Yes, Seth Rollins just faced and lost to Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank. But WWE could feasibly book the feud to continue, even with the post-match handshake between the two of them. Rollins could very easily retract his show of respect on RAW and further challenge the Scotsman to a rematch at Backlash.

Both McIntyre and Rollins put on a spectacular effort, with both men capable of even more together. If given the chance, they could have an even better match than the one at Money in the Bank. The lack of Murphy during this match could also lead to a rematch where the Australian plays a large role.

There are various directions a potential extension of Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins could go. His new entrance music might suggest that the 'Messiah' isn't going away.