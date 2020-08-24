5 Opponents for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre after SummerSlam

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre met his biggest challenge to date at WWE SummerSlam when he came up against Randy Orton. The Viper has been at his vicious best this year and many believed he might end Drew McIntyre's reign at SummerSlam. But that was not the case as the Scottish Psychopath conquered yet another opponent and still sits on the top of the RAW roster with the WWE title around his waist.

Now, he might celebrate his victory but not for too long. The question on everyone's mind now is who will step up to Drew McIntyre and challenge him for his title?

Let's take a look at five possible opponents for the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Be sure to comment down and let me know your thoughts on his reign so far.

#5 Keith Lee steps up to Drew McIntyre on his RAW debut

As announced at SummerSlam, former NXT Champion Keith Lee will be appearing on Monday Night RAW tonight. The Limitless One lost his NXT title to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX, a night before SummerSlam 2020.

Both Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre are two larger than life characters and huge babyfaces. But it's the spirit of competition that could lead to both of them getting in a feud, starting with Keith Lee stepping up and challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on his RAW debut.

Another interesting theory doing the rounds is that Keith Lee could be revealed as the leader of the anonymous new faction, RETRIBUTION. While from the appearance of the masked wrestlers, no one was anywhere close to the size of Keith Lee, WWE can still take some liberties when revealing the members of the faction.

There's no doubt that if WWE decide to go that route, Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre would be a fantastic match.