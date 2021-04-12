5 opponents for Roman Reigns after his dominant victory at WrestleMania 37

In the main event of WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship. It was a dominant display from WWE's biggest star on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Reigns stacked Edge and Bryan over one another, pinning both men before celebrating his victory with fireworks in the Tampa sky. His emphatic victory confirms The Tribal Chief as the undisputed face of WWE.

But what's next for Roman Reigns? After such a strong showing, who could match up to the Universal Champion?

Quite a few Superstars could step up to challenge him in the next few months, even if they might not win the title. And honestly, Reigns should remain Universal Champion for as long as possible. Maybe even until the next WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, he can still tell some compelling stories with a variety of opponents. Here are five possible opponents for Roman Reigns after his dominant victory at WrestleMania 37.

#5 Seth Rollins could challenge Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins

Yes, Seth Rollins lost at WrestleMania. But when has that ever mattered in determining the world title's challenger after WrestleMania? The Messiah lost to Kevin Owens at last year's Show of Shows but challenged Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank. There are many other examples.

The biggest reason why Rollins could get a crack at Roman Reigns is the history they share. The two were a part of The Shield and dominated WWE together until Rollins stabbed Reigns and Dean Ambrose in the back.

Advertisement

Rollins and Reigns have feuded a few times, and the matches always delivered, particularly at Money in the Bank 2016. That bout was a classic and could get repeated at this year's ladder match pay-per-view. Seth Rollins is currently a heel, but he could transition into a face through a feud with his former Shield brother.

Roman Reigns brings out the best in his opponents, which would ideally lead to an effective face turn for The Architect. It makes for an intriguing story.

1 / 5 NEXT