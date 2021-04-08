Predicting the next 5 WrestleMania main events

With WrestleMania 37 in just a couple of days, anticipation is through the roof. It will be the first WWE show to feature a live crowd since last March.

Roman Reigns will headline the weekend as he defends his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan. This main event was impossible just five years ago. Edge had other projects going on, while Bryan had just retired from the ring.

The last five years have seen a major transition of talent into the main event scene. Lesser part-timers are headlining now, with a more diverse crop of stars in the mix. The change from 2021 to 2026 likely won't be as drastic, but who knows?

Nobody in early 2016 would have believed that AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre or the women's division would main event WrestleMania. But they all did. Will the next five years surprise us in the same way? Who will join Reigns and McIntyre as WWE's biggest stars? There are so many questions.

Here are some potential answers. Let's speculate on the next five years of WrestleMania main events. This will cover next year's edition, all the way to 'Mania 42 in 2026. How likely do you think these potential matches are?

#5 WWE WrestleMania 38 - Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey and/or Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

The best-case scenario for WrestleMania 38 would see WWE filling 100,000 seats at AT&T Stadium, possibly for two straight nights if this year's format is a rousing success. If all other factors are permitted, the company would need two massive matches it could build WrestleMania 38 around for that to happen.

First, Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey. The match that somehow got away.

They headlined WrestleMania 35 alongside Charlotte Flair, but the finish left a lot to be desired. The two may be close to returning to WWE soon as well. The Man could upstage Rousey's big return, or vice-versa, planting the seeds for an eventual clash at next year's WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will likely be in the mix for a headlining spot at 'Mania 38 too. He is too big a star to ignore.

Whether he wins at WrestleMania 37 or not, Reigns will likely enter next year's Show of Shows with the belt. The obvious main event match for him will likely be pushed back a year, so what is the next best thing for The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 38? A match against WWE's biggest full-time babyface star - Drew McIntyre.

The two have faced off multiple times, with their latest match coming at Survivor Series. It was excellent and provided the perfect base for a bigger story. McIntyre could move to SmackDown and finally topple Reigns on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

This feels like a modern-day version of Rock vs. Austin.

