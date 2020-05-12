Just why is Andrade continuously engaging with Drew McIntyre?

The RAW after Money in the Bank was a whirlwind of emotions, to say the least. While there were several great segments during the show, it must be said that some booking decisions were downright unprecedented- and I don't mean this in a positive sense at all.

Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement stole the show as it should have and while it was rather difficult for other Superstars to match the opening segment of RAW, we did see a few good matches on the night.

Having said, WWE surely could've made this iteration of the Red brand all the more memorable and for additional reasons besides The Man's statement. The Creative certainly had a lot to work with following the events of last night's Money in the Bank. Without further ado, let us look at the opportunities that WWE missed during RAW this week.

Disclaimer: The Opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Giving Aleister Black a better feud on RAW

Aleister Black has been one of the most pushed Superstars in recent times on RAW and the fact that he was just casually thrown off the roof at Money in the Bank left fans scratching their heads. Now it was revealed just moments into this week's show that Black actually landed on a secondary roof and sustained minor injuries.

While that allowed WWE to sidestep the whole Money in the Bank fiasco, pairing him with Rey Mysterio where the latter eventually had his eyes gouged.

The Dutch Destroyer could've simply moved on with life and found himself a better feud instead of being involved in an angle that might write off Mysterio from WWE programming but did Black no favors.

For what it's worth, many expected him to be feuding with AJ Styles because of the frequent run-ins that the two Superstars have had over the last two months or so. Styles himself isn't too busy either, which is visible from the fact that he was simply watching a documentary backstage on RAW this week.