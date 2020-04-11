5 Opportunities WWE missed on this week's SmackDown - 10th April, 2020

Only one champion on the SmackDown brand didn't appear on this week's show.

Why didn't WWE continue to build on the fanfare that Otis & Mandy Rose are enjoying right now?

Why were Otis and Mandy Rose not on SmackDown this week?

The Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 36 was a decent show with some good matches on offer. We started off with a rematch from the weekend, as Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross successfully defended the Women's tag titles against The Kabuki Warriors.

We got an update on The Miz as well, who explained that he wasn't medically cleared to participate at Mania and in the process a match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships was set up for next week. The Forgotten Suns also made their debut on the Blue brand, making the move from NXT.

The show ended with Braun Strowman easily fending off Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of the show. The Monster Among Men was then challenged by Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship and Strowman said that he was ready to let him in whenever Bray wanted.

While new storylines came into being and massive developments took place on this week's SmackDown, there are still a few areas where WWE could have done better. Let us now look at the opportunities that WWE missed out on.

#5 Giving Sheamus a proper feud

Sheamus can do much better than fighting enhancement talents

Given the storied career that Sheamus has had in WWE, he's bound to grab eyeballs whenever he enters the ring. You do not want to have one of the best in-ring performers the company has had in the last decade compete in pointless matches.

Yet, today, The Celtic Warrior faced off with Cal Bloom in a squash match. If you're not aware of who the latter is, nobody can really blame you. Sheamus has been used sporadically ever since he made his return in January this year and it's about time that stops.

WWE's weekly programming after WrestleMania is known for debuts and returns. Since Sheamus isn't really feuding with anyone right now, he could've been easily thrust into a storyline with a returning Superstar or a debutant from NXT. Being involved with Sheamus could also elevate the said Superstar. However, that wasn't to be and the former King of the Ring ended up being involved in an inconsequential match.

