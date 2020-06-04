5 outside feuds that were reignited in WWE

These top WWE feuds had previously happened elsewhere.

The Lesnar-Velasqez feud is a special case, with the duo formerly locking horns in UFC.

These are two WWE rivalries we had witnessed elsewhere

WWE is hands down the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world, in addition to being a global media giant. Over the course of the past few decades, WWE has given us a string of feuds and storylines that have been etched in history. Longtime fans of pro-wrestling might be aware that WWE isn't the only game in town, and there are a bunch of other major promotions in the USA as well as in other countries.

As there are several other promotions in the industry, there have been a number of instances where WWE bagged their popular Superstars from these companies. These signings made way for interesting scenarios. One such scenario is a feud outside WWE being reignited in the company. In the following slideshow, we'll take a look at 5 outside rivalries that we saw in WWE as well.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez

Velasquez debuts

By late 2010, Brock Lesnar had become a major mainstream star courtesy of his dominant run in UFC. At UFC 121, Lesnar faced Cain Velasquez with the former's UFC Heavyweight title on the line. Velasquez defeated Lesnar via TKO in the first round, winning the Heavyweight title in the process.

Nine years later, Velasquez made his WWE debut on the premiere edition of SmackDown on FOX and attacked Lesnar right away. Lesnar had won the WWE title seconds ago but didn't get to celebrate for long. The duo squared off at WWE Crown Jewel 2019. This time though, Lesnar was the one who came out victorious when all was said and done, exacting revenge for his UFC 121 loss to Velasquez.

Velasquez later teamed up with Humberto Carrillo at a WWE Live show and defeated Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. He didn't appear on a PPV again and was recently released by WWE

