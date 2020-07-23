5 Points to note from WWE NXT: Keith Lee's huge announcement, Major match announced for NXT TakeOver XXX (22nd July 2020)

Another week, another great episode of NXT! While RAW and SmackDown constantly struggles to put up engaging episodes, the Black and Gold brand of WWE has had a habit of delivering every week, and the same was the case tonight as well.

NXT this week saw a huge announcement being made by Keith Lee and NXT General Manager William Regal, who also officially announced the 30th edition of TakeOver, which will feature a huge match for a top championship. The show was filled with some amazing matches right from the beginning!

One notable absentee tonight was the NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai who was blindsided by Dakota Kai last week. The two are set to confront each other next week. Also, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott has his eyes set on the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, Santos Escobar.

#5 Keith Lee and his huge announcement on NXT

Serving as the General Manager or #WWENXT has been an incredible honor. To see the men and women of this brand over the last couple of months has been inspiring and invigorating.



Tonight’s major announcement will be yet another step forward for @WWENXT. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 22, 2020

There was a lot of hype going into this week's episode of NXT. As announced by NXT's official Twitter account, the NXT General Manager was going to make a "huge announcement". Later, a tweet from William Regal led to the fans wondering whether he will be stepping down as the general manager of the Black and Gold brand.

Thankfully, nothing as such happened. But the announcement was indeed a huge one as NXT Double Champion, Keith Lee and NXT General Manager William Regal kicked-off the show. The Limitless One then made the blockbuster announcement as he relinquished his North American Championship stating that he wants others to have the same opportunity that he had.

I think it was a good decision to take the title off Keith Lee. With the depth in NXT's roster, having a double champion only decreases the chances of other talents to get their opportunity to shine. There was also the fear of the North American title losing its credibility with the Superstars focusing on the NXT Championship instead.

William Regal also had a great idea in mind to determine the next North American Champion.