5 Popular wrestlers who would be a perfect fit for WWE

WWE is embarking on a brand new era of professional wrestling. With Triple H leading the charge and Vince McMahon off in retirement, The Game is seemingly looking to strengthen the Stamford-based empire.

One way to do so would be to hire popular wrestlers who are free agents or signed with other promotions. It should be noted that those wrestlers who are signed to contracts with other companies can always be acquired by WWE later when they're no longer under contract with their previous organization.

When looking at all the talent that would make great additions to WWE, these five popular wrestlers stand out as the perfect fit.

#5. Former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis made wrestling news in July after Billy Corgan pulled him from the main event of NWA 74. Aldis was scheduled to face Trevor Murdoch for the latter's NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

The heated exchange between Corgan and Aldis may or may not be a work, but what is clear is that Aldis is a bonafide star. With wrestlers like Cody Rhodes, RK-Bro, and Becky Lynch on the sidelines with injuries, Monday Night RAW seriously needs top-level talent to help fill the void.

Aldis would be the perfect fit for a WWE that lacks depth in their talent roster. The wrestler formerly known as Magnus has an impressive resume. He's a former TNA World Champion and has held the NWA World Championship on two occasions, with his most recent reign exceeding 1,000 days. What if Aldis ushers in the second NWA invasion of World Wrestling Entertainment?

#4. Former IMPACT World Champion Moose

Moose has proved that he can work at a top level as the IMPACT World Champion, exemplifying the role of the dastardly heel in his feud with Josh Alexander.

At 38 years old, Moose potentially won't be part of WWE's youth movement, but he's a proven talent that can consistently put on entertaining matches and get reactions from the crowd. The WWE Universe will quickly catch on with the "Moose" chant and hand gesture if they haven't already.

Triple H should consider signing The Wrestling God at the next available opportunity. The 6'5" powerhouse would be an excellent addition to NXT, where Bron Breakker is always looking for a challenge.

#3. IMPACT Wrestling legend James Storm

James Storm can be a precious asset for WWE, especially when it comes to sharing knowledge with the superstars of tomorrow. Storm has over 20 years of experience when it comes to being a professional wrestler.

James Storm can be a precious asset for WWE, especially when it comes to sharing knowledge with the superstars of tomorrow. Storm has over 20 years of experience when it comes to being a professional wrestler.

The Cowboy became a legend in IMPACT Wrestling as a part of Beer Money and America's Most Wanted. He also found singles success, having a short-lived reign as TNA World Heavyweight Champion.

If Storm somehow made his way to WWE in 2022, he could help pump new life into the tag team division alongside his former Beer Money buddy, Robert Roode. Maybe they'll tweak the name and be called The Alcohol Xchange, a pun that ties beer with the New York Stock Exchange.

If WWE doesn't have a job offer for Storm as a wrestler, he could be a trainer in NXT and the Performance Center. There's also the option of being a road agent on the main roster. Whatever role WWE has for the veteran, The Cowboy is likely the right fit for the promotion.

#2. Former WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano

Papa Hunter has ascended to the throne, so many of his pet projects who left would be a great fit for WWE's latest era. Johnny Wrestling, in particular, would have a ready-made story for him if he potentially joins the promotion's main roster for the first time after being largely associated with the former back-and-gold brand during his previous tenure.

Gargano has a deep history with Ciampa that dates back to NXT, and Triple H could realistically greenlight a part deux for their saga, but this time on the main roster. There's also a chance that DIY could get back together, helping improve a floundering tag team division.

The WWE Universe will pop big for Johnny Gargano's comeback, especially if he brings back the "Rebel Heart" theme song that's associated with his most successful run with the company. Wrestling fans will rejoice to see this gem return home to WWE.

#1. Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan has stepped up his game considerably since leaving WWE NXT in 2015. He is engaging on the microphone and can be very entertaining as an in-ring competitor. Although he'd have to tone back on his hardcore nature, Callihan would still have a strong personality that could captivate the audience.

Since exiting WWE under the moniker of Solomon Crowe, Sami Callihan has become a success story without WWE. He's a former IMPACT World Champion and a wrestler who routinely produces bangers when put in big match situations.

Callihan could be the Stamford-based promotion's answer to AEW's Jon Moxley, and he'd have the ability to spar on the mic and fight effectively with almost anybody on the roster. If they're looking for a wrestler loaded with personality and promo ability who can also put on an entertaining match, Callihan should be their man.

