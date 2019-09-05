5 popular WWE superstars who used to wear masks

We take a look at 5 WWE superstars who wore masks at some point in their careers

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has over the years, risen to become one of the most viewed programmes when it comes to sports and entertainment. One key reason for this, is the variety of characters that the WWE offers its fans.

There are always the ‘good’ guys and the ‘bad’ guys, but masked wrestlers have also always had an interesting place in the WWE. Hiding the identity of a wrestler not only piques the interest of the fans, it has also often been often used as a plot progression for the WWE.

It is no coincidence that the fans are mostly endeared to wrestlers who wear masks, as they are eager to know the personalities behind those masks.

While some wrestlers have passed through the WWE without ever revealing their true identities in the ring, others started with masks but subsequently revealed their faces as their careers progressed.

Below, we take a look at 5 WWE superstars who wore masks at some point in their careers:

#5 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan was a masked wrestler when he was in New Japan Pro Wrestling

Daniel Bryan is famous in the WWE for his skillful moves and manoeuvre. The 38-year-old joined the WWE for his third stint in 2009, having wrestled all over the world.

However, what many people do not know is that Daniel Bryan previously wore a mask to wrestle. The four-time WWE champion was known as ‘The American Dragon’ while he was in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

In Japan, he won the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship, Heavyweight Championship in Pro Wrestling Noah and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship in NJPW – all the while fighting in his mask. Daniel Bryan has definitely changed over the years.

