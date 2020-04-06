5 Possible challengers for new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's title

Who will be first up to take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE title?

McIntyre finally dethroned Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but won't be short of challengers...

New WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Arguably the most historic and unique WrestleMania of all time ended with Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Championship.

After a Boneyard Match, a wild tag team title ladder match, a Firefly Fun House Match, and Otis finally getting his girl, McIntyre stood tall at the finale of it all, having finally dethroned Brock Lesnar and becoming the first British WWE Champion in history.

The Scot made good on his promise to down Lesnar, having initially left his mark on The Beast at January's Royal Rumble. Undoubtedly, Lesnar won't take the defeat lying down and will no doubt come for some retribution.

But that should be the least of McIntyre's worries. WWE will almost certainly book him as a fighting champion, needing a contrast to the part-time schedule of the previous incumbent. That means he could likely be a very busy man indeed.

Challengers will likely come from all quarters, and here we've outlined just five of the possible contenders for new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's title.

#5. Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar won't take his WrestleMania defeat lying down

There's no getting away from the fact that as WWE's highest-paid star, Brock Lesnar isn't going away any time soon. And, it's equally as unlikely that they'll want to book him in anything other than a top-level feud. That likely means that he'll come searching for revenge against McIntyre, meaning the two will need to meet at least once more to settle a rivalry that's already four months in the making.

That Lesnar already has a combined eight reigns as Universal and WWE Champion might suggest he's due a break on that front. But, if any two Superstars are likely to define 'relentless,' then it would be this hard-hitting duo. There is probably plenty more that can be done between the pair.

