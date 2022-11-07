WWE Crown Jewel 2022 proved to be a conflicting night for Bobby Lashley. The All-Mighty took on Brock Lesnar, somebody he's wanted to battle for two decades. Not only did he clash with The Beast, but he arguably completely dominated the legendary wrestler. He battered Brock to a pulp throughout their encounter.

Unfortunately, for Lashley, he also lost to Brock Lesnar. In a surprising twist, Brock wasn't able to dominate The All-Mighty. He instead only defeated Lashley by countering The Hurt Lock with a pin where Bobby's shoulders may not have even been fully down. Simply put, Brock Lesnar shockingly squeaked out a victory by the slimmest of margins.

Bobby Lashley is not happy about his loss, but now that WWE Crown Jewel 2022 has passed, he'll have to move on. With a major loss in his rearview mirror, what will the former US Champion do next? Could he seek out a rematch against The Beast? Could he reform a beloved dominant stable?

Below are 5 possible directions for Bobby Lashley following WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. He could demand a rematch against Brock Lesnar after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bobby Lashley dominated Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. In what was an extremely rare occurrence, The Beast was not only overwhelmed by another superstar, but he only managed to win by a complete fluke. Lesnar used the ropes and turnbuckles as leverage to turn The Hurt Lock into a pin.

Looking back at the footage, it can be argued that Lashley should have even been pinned at all. His shoulders were seemingly not properly down when the referee counted three. Even post-match, it was Bobby Lashley who walked out while Brock Lesnar struggled to get himself together on the mat.

Given that his loss at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 was far from decisive, Bobby may demand a rematch against the former UFC Champion. With Survivor Series War Games right around the corner, there's a major show the two powerhouses could collide at. Their current record against each other is 1-1, and a third match could truly prove who the better man is.

#4. Bobby Lashley could fully turn heel following WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bobby Lashley has been a beloved babyface for quite some time. The big man disposed of The Miz and briefly held the WWE Championship before eventually feuding with Omos. From there, he lost MVP as his manager but gained the support of the WWE Universe.

Despite being a babyface for a while now, Lashley's attitude is seemingly changing. The way he's been interacting with Brock has felt borderline heelish leading up to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 but he really turned up the intensity at the event. Bobby jumped Brock to start the match and even attacked Lesnar afterwards.

Following his loss, The All-Mighty may fully turn heel. While the fans embracing him was a nice change of pace, he may feel he focused too much on being liked when he needs to focus on getting wins. The loss to Brock may ultimately change the former WWE Champion. RAW babyfaces better be careful in case Lashley goes on a rampage.

#3. He could focus on regaining the United States Championship

Although his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 didn't go quite as well as he may have hoped, the bout is now in the past. If his rivalry with The Beast is over, Lashley could turn his focus to other important matters, none more immediate than championships.

Bobby Lashley was the United States Champion for several months. He first won the title in July at Money in the Bank only to lose it on RAW last month to Seth Rollins thanks to an attack from Brock Lesnar.

The All-Mighty could attempt to regain the United States Championship that he unfairly lost in the first place. Lashley and Rollins clashing at Survivor Series WarGames could be a major, game-changing bout. Fans would undoubtedly love to see two of the best wrestlers today going toe-to-toe at such a major event. Plus, who knows how the two may use the two rings to their advantage.

#2. Lashley could move to SmackDown

Rey Mysterio was having a tough time on RAW. His own son betrayed him to join Judgment Day and the faction then regularly tormented the legendary masked star, attacking him at every turn. The lucha legend was ready to quit WWE, even appearing backstage on SmackDown to tell Triple H directly.

Thankfully, things went in another direction. Instead of Mysterio quitting, Triple H moved him to SmackDown and Rey's career has rebounded quickly. Seeing how much better things have gone for Rey on the blue brand, Lashley could potentially make a similar career move.

If Bobby does move to the blue brand following his rough night at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, he could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The All-Mighty could also attempt to dethrone The Ring General, as Lashley vs. Gunther is a dream match for many fans. Lashley winning the world title or the Intercontinental Championship could get him back on track.

#1. The All-Mighty could reform The Hurt Business after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Hurt Business was a faction that dominated WWE during the Covid-19 pandemic. The stable was managed by MVP, who helped push Bobby Lashley to the WWE Championship. Both Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were also members of the faction.

While the group was relatively short-lived, fans adored the faction even when they were meant to be heels. Villainous or not, the group was cool and pushed many wrestlers who fans always believed weren't given enough opportunity.

Following his loss at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 and if he's potentially turning heel, now may be the perfect time for The Hurt Business to reunite. Cedric Alexander isn't currently doing much and Shelton Benjamin is primarily relegated to Main Event.

Moving MVP from Omos may be a risk, but there's likely more upside in The Hurt Business than The Nigerian Giant. Another option is to have Omos join the other men in the stable. At that point, they'd truly be unbeatable.

