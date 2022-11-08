Braun Strowman had a great night at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The Monster of All Monsters took on Omos in a much-anticipated match. The two men fought hard, but the former Universal Champion beat the Nigerian Giant and won the bout.

Not only did Strowman win the bout, but it exceeded expectations. Many feared the match would be bad, with Jim Cornette predicting it would be "rotten." Despite those concerns, most fans on social media praised the contest.

Now that Braun Strowman has successfully conquered the Nigerian Giant, many are curious about what will be next for the big man. Could he continue his rivalry with Omos? Will he pursue a championship? There are several intriguing directions for Braun moving forward.

Below are five possible directions for Braun Strowman following WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. Braun Strowman could continue his rivalry with Omos following WWE Crown Jewel 2022

As mentioned previously, many expected the bout between Braun Strowman and Omos to end in disaster. Two big-men battling can often end poorly. Not only did it not end in disaster, but many would also argue that their match was quite good.

Given the quality of their last bout, a rematch between The Monster of All Monsters and The Nigerian Giant might occur. There's also plenty of incentive for a rematch to go down, thanks to how their rivalry played out.

Braun viciously attacked MVP on SmackDown before WWE Crown Jewel 2022, so the manager of champions will probably want payback. Omos dominated most of his match against Braun, so he likely believes he can still beat Strowman.

While Braun may not feel the need to prove himself against Omos again, there are ways to make a rematch happen. MVP's gift of gab will make it possible.

#4. He could feud with Mustafa Ali after their Twitter spat

Mustafa Ali and Kevin Patrick

Braun Strowman isn't just fighting with fellow WWE Superstars on-screen. The Monster of All Monsters must have been bored following WWE Crown Jewel 2022, as he engaged in a war of words with RAW's Mustafa Ali.

While the subject of the argument doesn't matter to most fans, the animosity can catch the eyes of the audience and management. Fans were buzzing over the stars insulting one another, and WWE could capitalize on that following WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Mustafa Ali vs. Braun Strowman may be a mismatch, but Ali has proven he won't back down from anybody. The Disruptor may struggle against the former Universal Champion, but he'll take a beating and keep coming back.

#3. The Monster of All Monsters could be part of the Bray Wyatt-Uncle Howdy angle

Braun Strowman seemingly has no rivalry following his big victory at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. While he could continue to battle Omos or chase a championship, he may end up involved in something more personal.

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. Since returning, the mysterious Uncle Howdy figure has haunted him. Nobody quite knows if this is Bray himself, Bo Dallas, or somebody else.

There's a chance that the former Wyatt Family member will somehow be incorporated into the Uncle Howdy-Bray saga. If the latter is being targeted, Braun may either side with The Eater of Worlds or be aligned with the mysterious Uncle Howdy. Given his past relationship with Bray, the two can interact again.

#2. He could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He was last seen when he recently defeated Rey Mysterio to retain his championship.

As impressive as Gunther's victory was, most of his wins since joining SmackDown earlier this year have been over smaller opponents. He defeated Ricochet to win the title. He's beaten the likes of Drew Gulak and now Rey Mysterio to establish his dominance.

While Gunther battled Sheamus multiple times, Braun could be his first opponent to truly outmatch him in size and strength. Strowman might even defeat The Ring General and win the Intercontinental Championship.

On the other hand, Gunther may prove he is truly unbeatable by defeating the monster. Regardless, the new dynamic would make for an exciting bout.

#1. Braun Strowman could challenge Roman Reigns following WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns is arguably the most dominant champion in the history of WWE. The Tribal Chief has been a world champion for over two years, dominating every opponent he battled.

While some of his opponents have come close to dethroning Reigns, he's always managed to win, whether thanks to his talent or from the assistance of The Bloodline.

The person Roman defeated to win the title was Braun Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters lost the title over two years ago and was released by WWE soon after.

Now that he's back, he'll likely want to correct the situation. Braun could become Roman Reigns' next challenger following his defeat of Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. If anybody can take down The Tribal Chief, it might be Braun Strowman.

