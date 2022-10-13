Major character change coming, teaming with returning star - 5 possible directions for Liv Morgan following WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 didn't go as Liv Morgan would have hoped. The Miracle Kid walked into the big event as the SmackDown Women's Champion but, unfortunately, walked out without the belt.

Liv was defeated by Ronda Rousey after a rough Extreme Rules match. While Morgan fought valiantly, The Baddest Woman On The Planet is now the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, and Liv is back to the drawing board.

Now that Morgan has lost her coveted belt at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, fans are curious as to what's next. She ended the match smiling despite her defeat but seemed depressed backstage later the same night. Could there be a major character change? Will she still pursue gold?

Below are 5 possible directions for Liv Morgan following WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Liv Morgan may pursue Ronda Rousey following her loss at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan's title reign will ultimately be remembered as a mixed bag. She had a handful of memorable moments, such as when she put Lacey Evans through a table and when she successfully defended the belt against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Ultimately, though, her reign was relatively short. Liv won the belt when she cashed in on her Money in the Bank contract back in July. She then tapped out in a rematch and won, thanks to a blown call by the referee.

The Miracle Kid lost the belt in October and is likely unfulfilled with her title reign. Provided WWE management will allow it, Liv will likely attempt to avenge her loss at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 by challenging Ronda Rousey to a rematch. The bout could potentially take place at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series WarGames.

#4. She could potentially form a tag team

Damage CTRL

IYO SKY and Dakota Kai make up two-thirds of the Damage CTRL faction. While the group is technically assigned to Monday Night RAW, Kai and IYO currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. The belts allow them to appear on both brands at any time.

If Liv isn't granted a rematch following her loss to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, she'll likely be moved to the back of the line of the pecking order. If that's the case, it may be wise for The Miracle Kid to change divisions altogether.

Liv was a top contender in the tag team division when she was paired up with Rhea Ripley earlier this year. She was also a regular in tag team bouts when part of The Riott Squad.

While Ruby Riott is now competing in All Elite Wrestling, the third Riott Squad member is allegedly returning to WWE. If Sarah Logan does make a big comeback, the two could reunite and challenge Damage CTRL.

#3. Liv may turn heel after her loss at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Liv Morgan is in a bit of an odd predicament. Fans' support grew for her week after week for what seemed like a year or two. Audiences were seemingly over the moon when she won the Money in the Bank briefcase and then the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Despite the outpouring of love for The Miracle Kid, some fans turned on her almost immediately after winning the title. She received a mixed reception from the live audience and even received "You Tapped Out" chants following her rematch with Ronda at SummerSlam.

While fans were clearly behind her at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, the company may have decided to turn her heel due to the mixed reception over the last few months. If they do turn Liv, an angry Morgan being bitter over her title loss and the fans' betrayal could be a compelling story.

#2. She may dive deeper into an "extreme" character

Liv Morgan going extreme

Liv Morgan may experience more of a character change without necessarily changing her alignment. Despite mixed crowd receptions, The Miracle Kid is quite popular with the WWE Universe. She was cheered by fans over Ronda at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

WWE may keep Liv as a babyface, but embrace this new, harder edge she appears to be displaying. Gone may be the happy-go-lucky Liv, and the company may even stop using 'The Miracle Kid' nickname.

Instead, Liv might focus on being extreme. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been carrying around a bat, putting opponents through tables, and using other weapons at her disposal.

A female persona channeling her inner extreme side such as hardcore icons like Mick Foley, Terry Funk, Raven, and even Tommy Dreamer have in the past could be fun.

#1. Morgan may join Bray Wyatt following his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

WWE @WWE After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/wsRKqCNFdp

Bray Wyatt is an enigma. The mysterious superstar has managed to both creep out and intrigue the WWE Universe in a way very few have ever had before. The Eater Of Worlds made an epic return at WWE Extrem Rules 2022, much to the delight of fans all around the world.

Now that the former WWE Champion has returned to World Wrestling Entertainment, fans are wondering what the hypnotic and compelling superstar will do. Many are under the belief that he'll be leading a stable called "The Wyatt 6" based on his cryptic social media behavior and his past leading superstars.

There's a chance that Liv Morgan could join Wyatt. She has been acting more aggressive, and most notably, her behavior at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 was downright odd, perhaps even creepy. Bray has a way of turning superstars and changing them. There's a chance he's done exactly that with The Miracle Kid.

What do you expect Liv Morgan to do following her loss at WWE Extreme Rules 2022? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes