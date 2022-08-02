WWE SummerSlam was a bad night for Ronda Rousey. Heading into the event, The Baddest Woman On The Planet was favorited to win her bout against SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan. However, things didn't quite go well as fans expected.

Liv Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She cashed in on Ronda Rousey the same night and became the SmackDown Women's Champion. Liv is a fantastic superstar and most expected her to be overwhelmed by the mixed martial artist.

The end of the match seemed controversial. While Morgan showed a lot of heart, Ronda dominated their match together. When Rousey locked in her armbar near the end of the match, Liv tapped out. The referee counted to three as Rousey's shoulders were down on the mat and at the same time Morgan tapped out. Due to the referee's oversight, Liv Morgan retained the title. Ronda Rousey lashed out following the loss at WWE SummerSlam, attacking Liv and the referee. As a result, she has been fined and suspended.

Could Ronda challenge for the title again following her WWE SummerSlam loss? Could she change focus completely? Is there a chance that The Baddest Woman On The Planet will choose not to return to action at all?

Below are 5 possible directions for Ronda Rousey following WWE SummerSlam.

#5. Rousey might not return following her actions at WWE SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey is known for being outspoken and confrontational. If she doesn't like something, she isn't afraid to speak her mind or express it in some manner. WWE SummerSlam is an example of this.

When Rousey believed she lost unfairly, she took out her anger and the referee for the match paid the price. She has since been fined and suspended for her actions. Unfortunately, that may prevent the Rowdy superstar from returning.

If the former SmackDown Women's Champion believes that her actions were justified, she may take a stand and choose not to accept her punishment. Ronda could potentially decide to come back when she's ready as opposed to when the suspension ends. Rousey may even choose not to come back at all. While this is unlikely, anything can happen in WWE.

#4. She could team up with Shayna Baszler

For those unaware, while there was a Four Horsewomen of NXT, there was also one in the world of mixed martial arts. Ronda Rousey led the group alongside Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Baszler.

With both Rousey and Baszler on Friday Night SmackDown together, it's almost shocking that the two haven't yet formed a team. Due to Baszler being a heel and Rousey being a babyface, the pair likely couldn't unite. Things may change now as Rousey turned heel at SummerSlam. The Queen of Spades and Ronda Rousey could make for a fierce team.

With the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship currently vacant, the pair of mixed martial artists could shake things up in the division considerably. The only potential drawback to the two becoming a team is trying to find anyone who can stand a chance against them. If they win tag gold, they will likely remain champions for as long as they want to compete.

#3. Ronda Rousey could move to RAW to challenge Bianca Belair

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Ronda Rousey has had a lot of success during her time with WWE. She's had a major win at WrestleMania, won the Royal Rumble match, and she's held both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

If the SmackDown Women's Championship is currently eluding her, there's always a chance that she could pursue the other women's title she once held. Ronda Rousey could potentially challenge for the RAW Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair successfully defended her title at WWE SummerSlam, but challengers are quickly lining up for their chance at the gold. With Rousey's success and talent, she'd no doubt cut to the front of the line if she wanted to pursue the title. Belair and Rousey would make for a very intriguing match.

#2. The Baddest Woman On The Planet could form a faction

Female superstars on WWE SmackDown

Factions seem to be all the rage in WWE today. At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley introduced a new stable with lyo SKY and Dakota Kai as members. Meanwhile, The Bloodline runs SmackDown while Judgment Day is taking over RAW. The Blue brand even has The Brawling Brutes and Maximum Male Models attempting to climb the ranks.

Ronda may decide to do the same. As noted, she ran with a pack of friends in mixed martial arts, so there's reason to believe that she may do the same thing in WWE. The biggest question is who she'd recruit to her crew.

Shayna Baszler seems like an obvious choice with their history together. Other potential candidates that may be likely on SmackDown include Sonya Deville and Xia Li. Sonya has a history in mixed martial arts and Xia is a fantastic striker. If all four link up, nobody can stop them.

#1. She could pursue another match with Liv Morgan following WWE SummerSlam

Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey will most likely take the obvious path following WWE SummerSlam and her suspension. She might want to resume her chase for the SmackDown Women's Championship and want her belt back.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet would be world champion today if the referee witnessed Liv Morgan tapping out. She nearly had the SmackDown Women's Championship in her grasp.

Rousey likely now knows she can beat Liv if the opportunity arises. As a result, she'll do everything in her power to get The Miracle Kid in the ring with her once again. This time, Rousey may throw respect out the window and attempt to rip Liv's arm off.

For now, the WWE Universe only knows that Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended following her actions at WWE SummerSlam. What will Ronda do upon returning to television? Will she even make a return? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

