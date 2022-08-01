5 possible directions for The Street Profits following WWE SummerSlam

At WWE SummerSlam, The Street Profits challenged The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The two teams had an incredible bout at Money in the Bank, but the finish was mired in controversy.

The Usos defeated The Profits at MITB due to a botched call by the referee. A rematch was then set for SummerSlam with special guest referee Jeff Jarrett. This time, there would be no controversy.

Unfortunately for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, the pair couldn't defeat the champions at The Biggest Party of the Summer despite a tremendous effort. The incredibly energetic and charismatic duo came up short once again.

After such a heartbreaking defeat at WWE SummerSlam, many wonder what might come next for the duo. Some suspect both stars could be successful in the singles ranks, while others would prefer them to remain together for the foreseeable future.

Below are five possible directions for The Street Profits following WWE SummerSlam.

#5. The Street Profits could have a last-chance match against The Usos

The Usos on RAW

As noted, The Street Profits came up short again when they battled Jimmy and Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam. While another loss must be frustrating for Dawkins and Ford, it doesn't necessarily mean the end of their title pursuit.

The Street Profits could propose one more championship match against The Usos. While they may not technically deserve the right to challenge for gold again, they could make an offer that The Bloodline would struggle to refuse.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford could challenge The Usos in a last-chance match. If The Street Profits comes up short again, they can never challenge the tag team titles for as long as The Usos are champions. While this stipulation could be a dangerous risk, it could pay off in spades if The Street Profits win.

#4. The Street Profits may challenge The Judgment Day

Judgment Day

If The Street Profits can't challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship following their loss at SummerSlam, they may seek out other top opposition.

One of the most dangerous teams in professional wrestling is Judgment Day. The trio comprises Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. The faction is ruthless. They'd prove to be a great challenge for the excellent tandem of Ford and Dawkins.

Another reason why Street Profits may fight Judgment Day is Rhea Ripley. The Ripper had a guaranteed RAW Women's Championship match but had to forfeit her opportunity due to injury. Ford and Dawkins may need to help the current champion and Montez's wife Belair from falling victim to the numbers advantage if Ripley goes after her.

Six-person tag team matches between The Street Profits, Bianca Belair, and the villainous faction could make for great TV. If Montez and Angelo defeat Finn and Damian, they'll likely be lined up for a title shot again.

#3. Angelo Dawkins may betray Montez Ford after their WWE SummerSlam loss

While Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had a great showing at WWE SummerSlam, there's a chance the team won't continue following the event. A major catalyst for their breakup could be Angelo Dawkins betraying his partner and friend.

Dawkins has openly acknowledged his frustration with how some fans treat him. The WWE Universe regularly posts on social media about how Montez Ford is a superstar in the making.

All of this anger and frustration may boil over within Dawkins. He's likely furious over their loss at WWE SummerSlam and may take out his anger on his friend and tag team partner.

#2. Montez Ford may turn heel on Angelo Dawkins

While Angelo Dawkins has been openly frustrated over fans believing Ford is the star of the team, that doesn't guarantee that Dawkins will betray Ford. Instead, it may be Montez who splits the team up.

The WWE Universe has been calling Montez Ford the star of the team for years now. Legends, including The Rock, have praised him and believe he'll be a big star. There's a chance that the praise may go to his head.

Ford could easily become a bit delusional from all the praise he receives. If this happens, he may begin to look down on his friend and tag team partner. If Montez Ford believes Angelo Dawkins is holding him back, he may turn on The Curse Of Greatness.

#1. The Street Profits may amicably split following WWE SummerSlam

The Street Profits

Despite Kayla Braxton claiming animosity between Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, there hasn't been much proof of that on-screen. Sure, fans can point to their frustration over their loss at WWE SummerSlam as a potential issue, but that argument may be a reach.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are as close as brothers. If they break up their team, it doesn't necessarily have to end in some shocking betrayal. Instead, there may be an amicable split between the two talented superstars.

Ford and Dawkins could decide to go into the solo ranks on Monday Night RAW. Another option is for one of the superstars to move to SmackDown full-time. Additionally, there is always a possible chance that the pair will be split in a future draft. They could very well be separated peacefully following WWE SummerSlam.

What will happen to The Profits following WWE SummerSlam? Will the group break up? Will they continue to challenge for tag team gold? Fans will hopefully get an idea on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking of WWE SummerSlam, click here for five possible directions for Judgment Day following the big event.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far