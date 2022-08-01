5 possible directions for The Judgment Day following WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam wasn't how Judgment Day expected it to be. The trio of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest went to the event hoping to crush their opponents, but that's not how things worked out.

Balor and Priest took on the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterios in a No Disqualification match at the event. While the talented stars had the upper hand for most of the bout, a lot was due to interference from Rhea Ripley.

When Balor and Priest were seemingly going to put down The Mysterios brutally, the legendary Edge made a shocking return. The former leader of Judgment Day rushed to ringside and laid out both Priest and Balor, allowing Rey Mysterio and his son to win the match.

After a devastating loss at WWE SummerSlam, the WWE Universe is curious about what's next for the brooding faction. Edge made his triumphant return and might be back on RAW, the team just had an unfortunate loss, and none of them are happy about the recent events.

What will happen to the Judgment Day faction following WWE SummerSlam? Will the group recover from their loss? Could the superstar potentially split up? Who might they target next?

Below are five possible directions for The Judgment Day following WWE SummerSlam.

#5. Judgment Day may recruit new members as backup

Judgment Day

A faction like Judgment Day needs to recruit new members. As incredible as The Wyatt Family was, a complaint against them was that they rarely ever managed to brainwash anybody into joining the group. Judgment Day can't fall into the same trap.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley are fantastic performers, but the group needs more. For starters, the trio shouldn't be losing often. They need lackeys who can fail in their place.

Additionally, things likely weren't settled between Judgment Day and The Mysterios at WWE SummerSlam. With Edge now back, Judgment Day may be outnumbered, at least in terms of male superstars. The heel faction must have a number's advantage, so they should recruit new talent to join their group.

#4. The group may focus on Edge following WWE SummerSlam

Edge and Judgment Day have had quite a history leading up to WWE SummerSlam. The faction started when the Hall of Famer began to recruit like-minded individuals for his cause. Damian Priest was the first superstar to join him when he appeared at WrestleMania 38.

Rhea Ripley was the next star to join Judgment Day, a move that shocked audiences all around the world. However, when Finn Balor joined the crew, all three members of Judgment Day viciously attacked their leader. The Rated-R Superstar wasn't seen after the brutal assault until WWE SummerSlam.

Now that Edge is back, he'll likely be seeking revenge on Judgment Day. At the same time, Balor, Ripley, and Priest have proven they can decimate Edge. There's a chance the faction will manage to do it again.

#3. The faction may break up

Truthfully, things haven't been the same for Judgment Day over the past few months. After Edge was forcefully removed from the group, Balor and Priest began appearing on television less frequently.

In addition to Damian Priest and Finn Balor briefly disappearing from RAW television, Rhea Ripley was away due to an injury.

Beyond the bad luck the faction has faced, there is a new head of creative in WWE. The legendary Triple H now oversees the writing for RAW and SmackDown. While there's no indication that he wishes to break up the faction, changes are bound to occur with someone new in charge.

Between a lack of momentum and a change in leadership, there's a chance that the stable will cease to exist. Whether Judgment Day remains together following WWE SummerSlam is to be determined.

#2. Judgment Day may continue to pursue and torment The Mysterios

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

At WWE SummerSlam, The Mysterios defeated The Judgment Day. Granted, the father-son duo needed aid from the returning Edge to do so, but they still picked up the win.

In theory, that's likely the end of the story between the two teams. However, it doesn't necessarily have to end. Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest have been imposing their will on the high-flying tag team, and they may continue despite Edge's return.

There's also a chance that the group will still try and recruit Dominik Mysterio. While the young star was apprehensive about joining the faction, they could still potentially corrupt his mind. A loss won't matter if the group steals Rey's son away from him.

#1. The trio may attempt to reconcile with Edge following WWE SummerSlam

Edge earlier this year

The relationship between Edge and Judgment Day has been relatively poor over the past few months, but it hasn't always been that way.

Before Edge was excommunicated from the faction he created, The Rated -R Superstar served as a mentor for Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. He put them up on a pedestal and believed in them. Despite their actions, he may still feel the same way.

If Judgment Day doesn't want to deal with an angry Hall of Famer whenever they turn around, reconciling with him may be the proper route. As for Edge, he may be best served to reunite with the stable. Despite his talents, he is only one man. Meanwhile, there are three highly talented stars opposing him. Uniting may benefit all four superstars.

The future of the Judgment Day faction following WWE SummerSlam remains a mystery. With RAW right around the corner, fans won't have long to wait. What's next for the three talented superstars? Only time will tell.

Speaking of WWE SummerSlam, click here for five possible directions for Theory following the big event.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far