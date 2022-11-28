Could a major RAW rivalry have ended at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022? The event featured members of The Judgment Day and members of The O.C. clashing in two very different ways.

The show opened with the Women's WarGames Match, which featured Rhea Ripley and Mia Yim on opposite sides. The program also featured AJ Styles and Finn Balor clashing, with the remaining members of both groups battling ringside and throughout the audience.

While no plans have yet been revealed by WWE, there's certainly a chance that the creative direction for both stables will shift following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. If that's the case, it raises several interesting questions in regards to The O.C.

Will Mia Yim remain a member of the group after the event? If she isn't, where will the "OG 3" end up? Could they challenge another top faction? Could the group split up to pursue other goals? Could their rivalry with Judgment Day ultimately continue?

There are a lot of directions the group could go in and this article will look at a handful of them. Below are five possible directions for The O.C. following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

#5. They could continue their rivalry with The Judgment Day following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

AJ Styles and The O.C. got a measure of revenge against The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. AJ defeated Finn Balor while both Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson got their hands on Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Mia Yim's WarGames team even stood tall over Rhea Ripley's squad.

Still, the night didn't necessarily feel like a blowoff for the rivalry. For the feud to ultimately come to a close, the two stables will need to clash in either a big six-man tag team match or an eight-person mixed-tag team bout. The rivalry between the two stables may continue past WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 to give the feud a proper conclusion that would be satisfying for the audience.

If the rivalry does continue, that will likely mean Mia Yim will remain a member of the faction. Rhea Ripley's problem isn't going to go away as long as the two factions are battling. Michin will be necessary in fighting off The Eradicator.

#4. AJ Styles could challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

AJ Styles had a big night at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022, but he wasn't alone in that regard. Every match featured a winner and a loser, but arguably nobody won in a bigger way than Austin Theory.

Austin Theory challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship in a bout that also included Bobby Lashley. The three stars have been synonymous with the title since April, trading the prestigious belt back and forth. Theory ultimately managed to dethrone Rollins at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022.

If Theory and Rollins don't feud over the title going forward, A-Town's Finest will need a new challenger. Former United States Champion AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor in a major bout that could potentially line him up for a title shot. Styles and Theory clashing on RAW and even at a premium live event could help elevate the all-new and serious United States Champion.

#3. The group could disband following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

The O.C. at Crown Jewel

The beautiful thing about The O.C. in WWE is that the faction is somewhat fluid. While the group has worked together off and on in the company for over half a decade, it has never really remained a focal point long enough to become stale.

The group always ends up doing their own thing. This can be caused by a Superstar Shakeup or draft that separates the crew, a wrestler leaving the company, or the group simply focusing on individual goals.

Following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022, The O.C. may go their separate ways. While it likely won't stem from animosity, AJ may want to pursue singles gold while Gallows & Anderson can chase tag team gold. Mia Yim's longterm status in the group isn't yet clear, but she may also pursue a singles championship.

#2. They could feud with Imperium

Imperium are a top faction

Imperium is one of the most impressive factions in pro wrestling. Gunther leads the group while Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci fill out the rest of the trio. They've collectively held numerous titles, with Kaiser and Vinci having won tag team gold in NXT and Gunther previously holding the NXT United Kingdom Championship. He's also the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Almost any stable in wrestling sees themselves as the most dominant and wants to control the company. Imperium is no different. With The O.C. getting the better of The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022, the European faction may want to try to thwart The O.C. from gaining any ground while they still have a chance.

The O.C. and Imperium are on separate brands, but WWE has proven that they don't exactly enforce the brand extension in 2022. Either stable could potentially invade the other show or they could even be traded to the other brand. Regardless, don't be shocked to see Imperium step up to The Original Club.

#1. The O.C. could challenge The Bloodline following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022

The Bloodline still stands atop WWE

The Bloodline had an incredible night at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022. The faction went in with many questioning the group's future due to the infighting that took place between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Many thought that the inner turmoil would lead to the group suffering their first major loss in a long time.

The powerful faction didn't lose at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022, however. Instead, they defeated Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes. Perhaps most importantly, Sami Zayn proved his loyalty to the stable and was even embraced by Jey before the show came to a close.

While The Bloodline appears to be stronger than ever, The O.C. still may want to challenge them. The most obvious reason to do so is to establish dominance as a stable, but there are four other compelling reasons.

Roman Reigns has the WWE & Universal Championships while The Usos have the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team titles. AJ, Karl, and Luke undoubtedly want some, if not all, of that gold. A feud with The Bloodline is the best way to obtain it.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes